Purdy Fitness Center Set for 24 Hour Operations June 1

Photo By Sheryl Sullivan | YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2026) – Sailors assigned to USS George Washington (CVN 73) compete in a Captain’s Cup soccer match at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on April 22,2026. The match brought together teams of forward-deployed Sailors competing for the installation championship, highlighting teamwork, communication, and esprit de corps. Captain’s Cup events promote physical fitness and strengthen camaraderie through friendly competition. CFAY continues to support programs that enhance readiness, resilience, and overall quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan-In a continued push to enhance Sailor readiness and community well-being, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Purdy Fitness Center is scheduled to shift to 24-hour operations beginning Monday, June 1.

Facilities on the first floor remain available after the center's regular hours, though access is restricted to authorized personnel 18 years or older. Patrons 17 and under are not permitted in the facility outside of the fully staffed regular hours.

The expansion to around-the-clock access follows a similar transition at the James D. Kelley Fleet Recreation Center Gym in 2024 ensuring forward-deployed Sailors have flexible access to fitness facilities regardless of their operational schedules.

The modernization effort reflects a Navy-wide initiative to support the physical and mental health of all Sailors and their family members.

"These improvements are directly tied to how we boost morale and quality of life throughout the Yokosuka community," said Momo Harris, CFAY Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) director. "Providing top-tier facilities that our Sailors and families can access on their own schedules is a major part of building a resilient and healthy force."

The local push at Yokosuka heavily aligns with the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Global Quality of Life Initiative. Under this directive, CNIC has explicitly framed 24/7 gym access not as a luxury, but as a "must-have" resource. The mandate states that if Sailors are required to maintain strict physical readiness for deployment, the Navy must provide the continuous, uninhibited resources for them to do so.

"Our Sailors and their families are forward-deployed thousands of miles from home, and they deserve world-class facilities that reflect the significance of their service," said Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. "This is a direct investment in the readiness and resilience of our force."

The fitness directive is just one facet of a broader Department of the Navy focus. Other ongoing projects throughout the installation target quality-of-life improvements, including sweeping upgrades and critical funding injections into Unaccompanied Housing (UH) and enhanced galley nutrition standards to parallel the emphasis on physical fitness.