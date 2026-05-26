Third time’s a charm for Humphreys Lodging

Photo By Cpl. Gaon Kim | The plaque of the Best Lodging Operation of the Year Award is displayed on a table at Army Lodging, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 28, 2026. The Lodging Operation of the Year Award program recognizes and promotes excellence in Army Lodging operations annually. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kim Gaon, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Gaon Kim | The plaque of the Best Lodging Operation of the Year Award is displayed on a table at...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea— The Humphreys Army Lodging team earned the "Lodging of the Year" award for the third consecutive year, May 28, recognized for excellence in supporting the military community.

U.S. Army Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, presented the top honor to the 64 professionals who manage the busiest of the 16 Army Lodging facilities worldwide.

“Our Humphreys Army Lodging is the front door to our installation,” Steinbrecher said. “It is the first impression for arriving families and the last memory for those departing.”

The facility, which maintains the highest occupancy rate across the Army, has earned this recognition six times in the last eight years.

“Our lodging team provides a home during one of the most challenging times,” Steinbrecher said. “By delivering exceptional care, they ensure our Soldiers and their families can rest easy and transition smoothly.”

The facility serves more than 10,000 guests and manages 6,200 room nights in an average month, an operation led by Eun Suk "Sunny" Park, general manager, Humphreys Army Lodging.

“Each team member understands that their work directly impacts the guest experience,” Park said, “and that shared sense of responsibility is what sets us apart.”

The lodging team sustains this excellence by going above and beyond to elevate service quality and enhance the guest experience, she added.