325th SFS initiates advanced M870 shotgun tactical training program

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron assemble M870 shotguns during a qualification course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2026. The two-part training program ensured security forces personnel understood the theory of engaging moving targets in the classroom before executing those techniques on the range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia | U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron assemble M870...... read more read more

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— The 325th Security Forces Squadron launched the first phase of a new shotgun certification program aimed at countering small unmanned aerial systems at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2026. The training certified security forces personnel to utilize the Remington M870 pump-action shotgun to mitigate low-level drone threats.

As part of a Department of War strategy to counter adversary use of small unmanned aerial systems across all military branches, the Air Force is addressing these new threats by training Airmen to mitigate drone incursions at U.S. installations. While security forces personnel traditionally carry rifles and handguns, the 12-gauge M870 offers another tactical option against fast-moving aerial targets.

"It is very difficult to shoot a moving target with a singular round from a rifle or handgun," said Senior Airman Matthew Cox, 325th SFS combat arms training and maintenance instructor. "When you transition to the M870 and use a buckshot round, it fires a spread of pellets. If you are shooting at an unmanned aerial system, the chances of hitting it with a buckshot round are much higher."

The initial qualification course began in the classroom, where Airmen learned weapon safety, maintenance and spread control.Instructors placed emphasis on adjusting standard shooting fundamentals to engage moving targets.

After classroom instruction, Airmen transitioned to the firing range to apply their skills. Successfully completing this live-fire evaluation certified the Airmen to carry the weapon for operational missions.

This qualification established the foundation for a follow-on sustainment course, which squadron leadership is currently developing to ensure Airmen are fully prepared for real-world engagements.

Instructors plan to use clay pigeons to simulate high-speed aerial threats and train Airmen to track moving targets. This approach enables Airmen to gain hands-on tactical experience with kinetic countermeasures while maintaining a controlled training environment.

"This in-close kinetic ability gives Defenders the capacity to engage threats from first detection to defeat," said Senior Master Sgt. Daniel E. Rose, 325th SFS mission assurance superintendent. "It applies the same layered security we use for our ground-based defense."

As Tyndall continues its transformation into the Air Force’s "Installation of the Future," base defense remains a top priority. Integrating the M870 shotgun adds another countermeasure opportunity against drones and a new layer to the base defense system. This two-part training ensures the Airmen protecting the installation remain as innovative, adaptable and forward-looking as the base's overall mission.