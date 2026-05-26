NAMRU EURAFCENT and NMRTC Sigonella Strengthen Force Health Protection Through Partnership

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 14, 2026) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Ashley Young, biomedical equipment technician, both routinely practice within Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella. NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Tiziana Consoli/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy — Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella continued their long‑standing partnership with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), effective on April 1.

Under the five‑year collaborative agreement, NMRTC Sigonella will support research proposal review, patient access, biological sample collection and clinical infrastructure, while NAMRU EURAFCENT will provide specialized research expertise, equipment and advanced diagnostics and analysis.

“These agreements allow both commands to focus on what they do best,” said Cmdr. Micah Kinney, NAMRU EURAFCENT’s executive officer. “When clinical care and research align, the result is stronger readiness and faster responses.”

Co‑located at Naval Air Station Sigonella, both commands execute distinct missions that are mutually reinforcing: NMRTC Sigonella, as a U.S. Naval Hospital, provides comprehensive clinical care and medical readiness support for U.S. forces, while NAMRU EURAFCENT operates as a biomedical research command focused on biosurveillance, epidemiology and development of novel diagnostic tools for infectious disease. Together, these efforts support force health protection and operational readiness across the EURAFCENT Area of Responsibility.

“The hospital serves as a critical clinical and operational platform, while NAMRU EURAFCENT executes a specialized research mission,” said Kinney. “Together, we leverage proximity, trust and shared purpose to protect the health of the force.”

In 2019, when NAMRU EURAFCENT relocated its headquarters from Cairo, Egypt to Sigonella, NMRTC Sigonella, a familiar Navy Medicine entity, supported incoming NAMRU EURAFCENT staff by ensuring a smooth transition into the EURAFCENT AOR.

“While the relationship began with NMRTC Sigonella providing key support, it evolved into a collaborative association where NAMRU EURAFCENT was able to support NMRTC by providing their own infectious disease expertise” Kinney explained.

NAMRU EURAFCENT subject matter experts (SMEs) routinely engage in clinical practice and maintain operational proficiency within NMRTC Sigonella ensuring both continuity of care and professional currency for providers. In sum, NAMRU EURAFCENT supports NMRTC by enhancing access to care, specialty coverage and continuity of services for the Sigonella military community.

“By combining NMRTC Sigonella's clinical infrastructure and patient access with the research unit's advanced diagnostics and specialized expertise, we are building a more resilient force.” said Capt. TaRail Vernon, NMRTC Sigonella commanding officer. “This mutually beneficial partnership reinforces our commitment to proactive force health protection and ensures our warfighters remain medically ready to execute their mission."

The partnership between both commands was strengthened during Operation Allies Refuge in 2021 and continued through a joint COVID‑19 pandemic response that sustained mission readiness and clinical support. In 2022, NMRTC Sigonella started providing Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) collateral‑duty program management support through a memorandum of agreement, allowing NAMRU EURAFCENT scientists and medical personnel to remain focused on their research mission.

As highlighted by Kinney, “working through this integration of NMRTC’s clinical capabilities with NAMRU EURAFCENT’s cutting edge research demonstrates the future model for Navy Medicine to drive innovation and enhance warfighter readiness.”

NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays, and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.