Norfolk Naval Shipyard Win: Code 700 Executes Record-Time USS Montpelier Sonar Dome Installation

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) officially kicked off USS Montpelier’s (SSN 765) Engineered Overhaul with the boat’s drydocking Aug. 21. see less | View Image Page

Led by Code 700 Lifting & Handling Department (Code 740 Operations), Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has achieved a major milestone on the USS Montpelier availability undergoing an Engineered Overhaul. Setting a new standard for efficiency and teamwork in a record-breaking evolution for a 688-class submarine, Code 700 and the project team safely and successfully installed the boat’s sonar dome.

Through flawless execution, the dome was seated perfectly in place, approximately 200 bolts were installed, and the lifting ring was removed in record time. Most importantly, this accelerated timeline was achieved without compromising the safety of the crew or the quality of the work.

"This evolution is a perfect demonstration of our core mission: 'Mission Delivery through Lifting and Handling Excellence,'" said Code 700 Director Joe Singer. "The precision and speed shown by this team represents the high standard of support we strive to provide to the shipyard and the Fleet every day."

"Executing this complex lift safely and in record time is a testament to the teamwork between Code 700, Shop 11, and the project team," added Deputy Director Kenny Minnard. "This outstanding effort directly sets us up to undock the Montpelier ahead of schedule."

This evolution is a massive "shipyard win" and serves as a critical step toward the overarching goal of undocking Montpelier ahead of schedule.

Bravo Zulu to the Code 700 Lifting & Handling Department (Code 740 Operations), the Code 920 Structural Department (Shop 11 Shipfitters), and the entire Montpelier Project Team for their exceptional coordination, technical expertise, and dedication to the mission.

Special recognition goes out to the following individuals whose pivotal efforts made this record-breaking installation possible:

· Louis Andrews – Code 740 Submarine Director

· Brian Mattera – Code 740 General Foreman

· Ryan Huchins – Shop 72 Supervisor

· Ryan Stone

· Chad Saeger

· Aaron Vadala

· Antoine Badger

· Matthew Mills

· Robert Wilkerson

· Jordan Giddens

· Blake Bullock

· Gregory Stanfill - Shop 72 Backshift Supervisor

· Wayne Hazel

· Dana Martin

· Garry Barnett-Baker

· Marcus Robinson

· Delvin Joseph

· Sean Horner

· Roger Talbot

· Cameron Goodman

· Archie Johnson