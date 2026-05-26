Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center Earns Trauma Level III Reverification

Photo By Robyn Stulgaitis | Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has been reverified as a Level III trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the only U.S. Air Force medical facility to earn this designation. This achievement reaffirms MOMMC’s commitment to the Southern Nevada Trauma System and providing high quality care for injured patients in northeast Las Vegas. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robyn Stulgaitis | Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has been reverified as a Level III...... read more read more

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) has been reverified as a Level III trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the only U.S. Air Force medical facility to earn this designation. This achievement reaffirms MOMMC’s commitment to the Southern Nevada Trauma System and providing high quality care for injured patients in northeast Las Vegas.

The intensive two-day survey, conducted by a team of trauma care experts, reviewed over 300 measures focused on trauma-related resources, patient care, performance improvement, and team readiness.

The ACS hospital verification program ensures that participating trauma centers provide not only the critical resources for trauma care, but also a spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

"The successful reverification of Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center’s trauma program underscores our mission of delivering world-class health care while positively impacting military readiness,” said Col. Eric Phillips, Director, Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.

The reverification milestone marks a vital step in MOMMC’s ongoing mission to develop, refine, and maintain the critical life-saving skills Air Force medics require in deployed environments.

Fully integrated into the Southern Nevada Trauma System since 2019, MOMMC has treated over 3,000 patients arriving by ambulance from across northeast Las Vegas.

“We are proud to call Las Vegas home and provide the local community with additional access to emergency care,” said Phillips.