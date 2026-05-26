NAVFAC Northwest honors Seabee hero CM3 Marvin Shields in annual Memorial Day ceremony

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | Cdr. Brian Christner and Capt. Angel Santiago render a salute to the grave site of construction mechanic third class Marvin Shields during a Memorial Day ceremony at Gardiner Ceremony May 23, 2026. The event marked the 61st anniversary of Shields' ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | Cdr. Brian Christner and Capt. Angel Santiago render a salute to the grave site of...... read more read more

U.S. Navy Seabees, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest and community members gathered at Gardiner Cemetery on May 23, 2026, for a solemn ceremony honoring the life and legacy of construction mechanic third class (CM3) Marvin Glenn Shields, a local hero and Medal of Honor recipient.

The event marked the 61st anniversary of Shields' ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. On this day, attendees paid tribute not only to the Port Townsend native but to all service members who have given their lives in defense of the nation.

The ceremony featured several distinguished speakers, including NAVFAC Northwest commander Capt. Preston Taylor, Shields’ widow, Joan Shields-Bennett, and Capt. Angel Santiago, Commodore of Naval Construction Group ONE. Shields-Bennett shared personal reflections on her late husband, followed by a moving tribute on Shields’ heroism delivered by Santiago.

During a roll call of the present officers, Capt. Taylor called for Petty Officer Shields three times. Following the silence, a fellow Seabee responded, "Shipmate CM3 Marvin Shields is present but cannot answer," a powerful reminder of Shields’ ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony also included the parading of the colors by Naval Hospital Bremerton sailors, the playing of the National Anthem, an invocation and benediction by Chaplain Shaikh, the placing of a wreath at Shields' gravesite, and a final, moving rendition of Taps.

Shields’ story remains a cornerstone of naval history and local pride. Born and raised in the Port Townsend area, Shields was a member of Seabee Team 1104 when he deployed to Vietnam.

On June 10, 1965, during the Battle of Dong Xoai, Shields distinguished himself through selflessness and bravery at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. Despite multiple wounds, he spent nearly three hours supplying ammunition to his comrades and helped carry a critically injured man to safety before returning fire at the enemy for four more hours.

In a final act of bravery, Shields volunteered to help his commander destroy a Viet Cong machine-gun nest that pinned down the American position. While they successfully neutralized the threat, Shields suffered mortal wounds during his return to their defensive position.

The gathering served as a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom and the enduring legacy of heroes like Marvin Shields, whose courage continues to inspire current and future generations of the U.S. Navy Seabees.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navfac, and http://www.x.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.