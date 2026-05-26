FRCE maintenance controller named COMFRC Marine of Year

Photo By Heather Wilburn | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. Randy J. Berti, second from left, prepares to present FRCE Maintenance Controller Staff Sgt. Jarrett Reynolds, center, with an award recognizing his selection as Marine of the Year for the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) enterprise as FRCE 1st Sgt. John Tracey, left, reads the award citation. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. -- A Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Marine’s dedication to service and meticulous attention to detail recently earned recognition as the Marine of the Year for the Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers enterprise.

In his position as FRCE’s maintenance controller, tiltrotor aircraft mechanic Staff Sgt. Jarrett Reynolds plays an instrumental role in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of four different types of aircraft. He ensures each aircraft receives the appropriate inspections upon induction and required post-maintenance inspections prior to its return to the fleet.

In the maintenance controller role, Reynolds’ impact on mission accomplishment is significant and tangible, said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Randy J. Berti.

“Staff Sergeant Reynolds’ tireless work ethic, keen eye for detail and extensive experience are vital to guaranteeing aircraft are unequivocally safe for flight before returning them to their respective commands,” Berti said. “His diligence ensures that mission-capable aircraft are sent back to the fleet without delay, directly enhancing the operational readiness of the Marine Corps.

“It’s no surprise that Staff Sergeant Reynolds was selected as the COMFRC Marine of the Year,” Berti continued. “Expertise and dedication are hallmarks of his service to our nation, and we couldn’t be prouder of the example that he sets for Marines at FRC East and across the COMFRC enterprise.”

Retired First Sgt. Linda Scott, the command’s previous senior enlisted leader who departed in May, said Reynolds has further distinguished himself through his commitment to the professional development of junior Marines, his enthusiasm for raising the bar during physical training sessions, and his selfless volunteerism in support of FRCE and the surrounding Cherry Point community, she said.

“Staff Sergeant Reynolds has established himself as a cornerstone of leadership within FRC East and actively develops his junior Marines into a cohesive team through weekly professional military education and challenging physical training events,” she said. “He leads from the front with infectious enthusiasm and motivation, and fosters a sense of unity and cohesion between the depot’s military and civilian personnel. Staff Sergeant Reynolds’ career is a testament to his dedication, skill and unwavering commitment to the Corps, and will leave a lasting positive impact on the command.”

For Reynolds, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016 and reported to FRCE in 2023 following tours with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (VMM-364) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM-164) at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendelton, California, the award reflects more than his efforts; it reflects the strength of the team.

“It’s not an award for me – it’s an organizational success,” he explained. “I would never claim it as my own. I look good because of the junior Marines I have under me that work hard every day. Through them, and through the guidance of the senior leadership I have, I’m better able to lead, better able to guide those junior Marines to the best of their ability.”

While his work as the command’s maintenance controller has a direct impact on the flightline readiness of operational squadrons, Reynolds said it is also another way to help take care of his fellow Marines.

“The importance of the work we do here is, ultimately, that FRC East is a force multiplier that provides a good product back to the fleet,” he said. “When we’re conducting those induction inspections and post-maintenance inspections, we’re making sure that all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted. We’re ensuring the aircraft complies with any technical directives that have come out while it was at FRC East during its maintenance evolution, or that there is paperwork to document that those directives will be complied with when the plane is back in the fleet.

“It really boils down to just holding people accountable for their specific job when it comes to that plane,” Reynolds continued. “We, as Marines … we’re here to support the grunts. And the best way we can do that is produce the most outstanding product back to the fleet. That way those fleet squadrons can have an upgraded aircraft, an aircraft that is reliable, and they can go forth and do good things.”

A native of Beaufort, South Carolina, who grew up in San Diego, California, and graduated from Mission Vista High School, Reynolds comes from a family with a proud tradition of service. His father, a retired Marine, raised him to believe that a good leader is “firm but just,” and that’s the ethos Reynolds applies to his personal brand of leadership.

“It’s always been the rule that I grew up with: There’s a time and a place for everything, knowing when to push and when not to,” Reynolds said. “I got a lot of guidance from my dad, coming up through the ranks, and that was one of the things that stuck with me, still to this day.”

Another idea that has stuck with Reynolds: The weight of being a Marine. He uses professional military education opportunities to share that importance with his junior Marines.

“Some of the training involved learning about outstanding Marines in history and the significance of why we’re here,” he said. “It’s a very, very special thing to be considered a Marine.”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair,overhauland technical services provider, withmore than 3,600civilian,militaryand contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $865 million. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.