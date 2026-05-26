Stronger bases. Stronger region. Stronger nation: 1 SOW advocates for local military, community solutions at Tri-County Military Forum

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Clayton Schuety, 1st Special Operations Wing deputy commander, right, talks with U.S. Navy Capt. Ted Elkins, Naval Air Station Whiting Field commanding officer, left, at the Northwest Florida Defense Coalition’s Tri-State Military Mission Forum in Pensacola, Florida, May 27, 2026. During a break, military and civilian leaders exchanged thoughts and ideas regarding their challenges and future solutions for the regional community. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – To protect special operations readiness and tackle quality-of-life hurdles, 1st Special Operations Wing leadership brought Hurlburt Field’s most pressing infrastructure challenges directly to federal and regional lawmakers at the 3rd Annual Tri-County Military Forum at the University of West Florida Convention Center, May 27, 2026.

Col. Clayton Schuety, 1 SOW deputy commander, and other regional military leaders joinedU.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, Florida District 1,and regional defense advocates to address how off-base community issues directly impact the generation of global combat power and Northwest Florida's status as a premier defense hub.

“The Air Force special operations community has deep roots in Northwest Florida,” said Schuety. “I think it’s important for me to come here today to share these challenges with you, because if we can partner for progress against a shared problem, we can truly see the needle move on some of these issues.”

Presented by the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office and moderated by SRC Commissioner Colton Wright, the forum focused on strategies to keep the region competitive.

“If we don’t fight for our constituents and if we don’t fight for our industries, if we don’t get in the middle of those conversations, bright, shiner things will get the attention,” said Patronis.

During the forum, Patronis highlighted H. Res. 5886, or the “Warrior Road Act,” a bill he introduced that aims to prioritize federal budget allocation for projects deemed essential to national security.

Schuety used the platform to highlight the wing's immediate strategic vulnerabilities: Highway 98 traffic gridlock affecting operational responsiveness and the regional housing deficit pricing out military families.

“Our kids are in the same schools, our personnel go to the same churches, and we want to see this community succeed,” said Schuety. “We see this community as a vital part of our national defense, and we’re a part of this community.”

The forum also provided a venue to address the compounding effects of regional growth on military families, specifically the housing shortfall and the strain on local pediatrics, mental health and childcare networks.

“We learn from everybody here in this room,” Patronis added. “My whole team is here. It's a big deal for me to have them here working the districts, and I want them to understand every nuanced issue that we can advocate for.”

By putting these readiness metrics in front of Florida’s federal and local leaders, the 1 SOW aims to synchronize military requirements with federal funding and county zoning efforts.

Schuety emphasized that solving these capacity issues requires a unified front to ensure the wing can remain focused on the global special operations fight.

“We see ourselves as a really vital and integral part of this community,” Schuety explained. “We live here, we work here, and we want to see it grow not only for our own benefit, but the benefit of everyone that calls Northwest Florida home.”