10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum welcomes new senior enlisted adviser

Photo By Michael Strasser | With the traditional passing of the division colors, Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | With the traditional passing of the division colors, Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson as the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser during a change of command ceremony on May 28, 2026, in Memorial Park. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 28, 2026) -- Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King succeeded Command Sgt. Brett Johnson as senior enlisted adviser for the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a change of responsibility ceremony May 28 in Memorial Park.



King is a familiar leader within the Fort Drum community, having previously served as command sergeant major for 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



He also served as senior noncommissioned officer for 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, and deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2022. Before that, King was operations sergeant major for 1st Brigade Combat Team, after serving in that role with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment.



“In peace and in combat, Sgt. Maj. King has built cohesive teams, enforced standards and developed leaders across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general. “He understands the demands placed upon this formation because he has lived them firsthand. And that experience matters.”



Naumann charged King with leading a division that remains globally responsive, combat credible and committed to readiness.



“Our expectations remain high because the missions remain consequential,” he said. “There is no doubt that you are prepared for this responsibility. Alex and Cynthia, we are proud to welcome you into this new role and we look forward to what this next chapter will bring to Fort Drum and this awesome division.”



In addition to ensuring that the commander’s priorities are met, King said he will also provide Naumann a senior NCO’s perspective with truth and candor.



“Sir, I know that NCOs must be developed, and that we must continue to drive forward to fitness, lethality and discipline,” he said. “We will continue to be ready for the toughest day of ground combat, ensuring our Soldiers can meet, fight, and win against the enemies of our nation.”



During his tenure as division command sergeant major, Johnson was known for his leadership focus and an expectation that Soldiers are fit, disciplined, and lethal.



“He demanded adherence to standards – not simply for appearance, but because he knows from experience that standards matter,” Naumann said. “Through his own personal example, Sgt. Maj. Johnson reminded us all daily that physical fitness is not just a hobby, discipline saves lives, and building lethality for the fiercest day of combat is the sacred obligation of our profession.”



In his remarks, Johnson thanked the senior NCOs and officers in the division and garrison, directorate leaders, and the civilian workforce. Having never been stationed so far up north before, Johnson said that he and his wife steeled themselves for the Fort Drum experience, and that they are leaving with no regrets.



“The past two years have been an amazing journey,” he said. “And although Candice and I are departing the North Country and the 10th Mountain Division, we are forever grateful for our time and the friendships we have made along the way.”