RIDWA News

Photo By Jordan Raiff | A RIDWA volunteer prepares teal pancakes to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jordan Raiff | A RIDWA volunteer prepares teal pancakes to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month.... read more read more

The Rock Island District Welfare Association (RIDWA) continues to support District employees through activities, events, and programs focused on morale, wellness, recreation, and employee engagement. Led by employee volunteers, RIDWA provides opportunities for team building, wellness, and workplace connection throughout the District while helping foster a positive and engaged work environment. RIDWA is also fortunate to receive strong support from District leadership, whose continued encouragement helps make many of these employee activities and morale initiatives possible.

RIDWA is currently seeking new board members interested in supporting employee activities and morale initiatives. Employees interested in becoming involved are encouraged to reach out and join the team.

Throughout the year, RIDWA volunteers organize and support a variety of fundraising and morale events, including pancake breakfasts, barbecues, pizza days, and other employee activities.

This year, RIDWA hosted its first-ever farmers’ market fundraiser, which proved to be a tremendous success. The farmers’ market featured hundreds of plants, including vegetables, flowers, herbs, raspberries, strawberries, and indoor plants. Employees enjoyed a large assortment of homemade baked goods, including cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, muffins, sourdough bread, and many other treats that sold quickly throughout the event. One of the most popular attractions was the “Build Your Own Flower Bouquet” activity, where employees created custom spring bouquets in mason jars to brighten their desks and workspaces.

RIDWA extends a sincere thank you to everyone who donated baked goods, plants, and their time to support the fundraiser. The generosity and participation of District employees played a major role in the event’s success.

“I’m grateful to be part of a RIDWA team filled with passionate volunteers and supportive people,” said Lindsay Welzenbach, RIDWA treasurer. “Being part of planning events and helping RIDWA continue to grow is something I genuinely enjoy.”

RIDWA fundraising efforts help support a variety of employee programs, shared resources, and morale activities across the District. Proceeds from events throughout the year help fund wellness initiatives, recreational equipment, office event supplies, and other amenities that contribute to a positive workplace environment. The organization is also exploring additional ways to expand future morale and wellness opportunities for employees. Employees are encouraged to share suggestions for future resources, activities, and events that may benefit their offices and coworkers.

RIDWA also helps bring employees and families together through a variety of seasonal and community-focused events held throughout the year. Past activities have included the Corps Day picnic, chili cookoff, BBQ smokeoff, offsite morale events, and District holiday gatherings focused on bringing employees together outside of day-to-day work activities.

RIDWA is also preparing to introduce several new activities this summer and fall. Potential upcoming events include movie night under the glow of the Clock Tower lights, an ice cream social, Clock Tower lawn games, Corps Day Olympics, Brew & Pups, retro bingo, and many other opportunities designed to continue building morale and strengthening workplace connections across the District.

The current RIDWA team includes Lindsay Welzenbach, Heather Bishop, Joie Ponder, Lindsay Scalora, and Abby Steele. Through the dedication of these volunteers, continued command support, and the participation of District employees, RIDWA remains committed to promoting morale, wellness, and employee engagement throughout the Rock Island District.

For more information about RIDWA, upcoming events, or opportunities to get involved, employees may contact any RIDWA team member or email RIDWA@usace.army.mil.