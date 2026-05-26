Storytellers event returns to Keesler AFB

Photo By Kemberly Groue | Keesler Family Advocacy Program bags are on display during a Storytellers event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 20, 2026. Keesler hosted a revived Storytellers event, promoting resiliency, removing stigma, and bringing our Airmen closer together. Five Airmen shared their stories about resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kemberly Groue | Keesler Family Advocacy Program bags are on display during a Storytellers event at...... read more read more

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The room was still as the warm Mississippi sunlight spilled across rows of attentive listeners. With every story that was told, emotions rippled through the audience, their faces reflecting empathy, admiration, and understanding.

On May 20, 2026, Keesler hosted a revived Storytellers event, promoting resiliency, removing stigma, and bringing our Airmen closer together.

At Keesler, we heard stories from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Martin, 336th Training Squadron instructor, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lore, 336th TRS instructor, Lt. Col. Victoria Bobo, 335th TRS commander, Master Sgt. Brian Teachout, 81st Force Support Squadron first sergeant, and Ms. Robin Carr.

“[Storytellers] is a platform and event that offers an opportunity to be vulnerable in a way we don’t often see in the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rosemary Gudex, 81st Training Wing Public Affairs superintendent, and this year's coordinator for Storytellers.

The event originated out of Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, and spread quickly across the Air Force as an annual event hosted on Air Force bases all over the world, giving Airmen of every rank, spouses and civilian personnel the space to tell their personal stories of hardship, struggle and recovery, to bring encouragement and hope to others across the force.

Members shared their stories battling grief, depression, confusion, suicidal thoughts, and many other issues that are felt across the Air Force community. These stories serve as a powerful reminder that regardless of rank or position, every person has their own struggles and no one needs to face them alone.

Multiple helping agencies were present at the event including Keesler’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team as well as members from our Mental Health clinic.

“I think it’s an understatement to say mental health is important,” said Gudex. “We need to be focused on readiness and the mission but if there is something in your personal life keeping you from giving 100 percent, it’s likely happened to someone before and your wingmen have your back.”

The hope of Storytellers is to remind Airmen and their families that they do not need to struggle in silence and that seeking help does not make them look weak, incapable or ineffective. Experiencing hardship and coming to your lowest point does not make you less of a spouse, peer, leader, or Airman.

These stories are just a few of many across the Air Force community, and it is the intent of Storytellers to break stigma, encourage connections by bringing light to these struggles and to remind Airmen and their families, they are not alone.