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    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

    Photo By Samantha Heilig | Numbered cubicles make it easier to find people from across the floor.... read more read more

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Story by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

    On May 13, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held an official open house for the newly remodeled third floor of the Clocktower on Rock Island Arsenal. The redesigned area is a welcome addition for many across the district. Thanks to a thoughtful open-concept design, employees from the Operations Division and the Regional Planning & Environmental Division are now able to collaborate more easily than before.

    Environmental Planning Branch Chief Bethany Rosenboom said, “Arriving to a bright, clean and modernized office creates a welcoming, motivating atmosphere. After many changes, not having convenient access to a bathroom, and listening to construction overhead for the last year, this feels like a much-needed fresh start and is significantly boosting our team’s morale and optimism.”

    The renovations also introduced centralized printing stations, with multiple pieces of equipment located in the center of the floor. Featuring both standard and large-format plotter printers, employees in this section now have the tools needed to complete their work on a single floor. Additionally, newly designed emergency exit rooms along the fire escapes provide a safe location for workers during emergencies.

    For those needing to recharge, modern kitchen and break areas were also constructed — something both teams requested during the redesign planning process. These improvements give employees opportunities to strengthen collaborative relationships and, as Rosenboom added, also offer “dedicated space for colleagues to connect and recharge away from their desks.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:35
    Story ID: 566301
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment, by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment
    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment
    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment
    Office Remodel Enhances Workspace Environment

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    TAGS

    Remodel
    Rock Island District
    Operations Division
    Clocktower
    USACE
    Regional Planning & Environmental Division

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