OASA (Financial Management and Comptroller) Announces Recipients of the FY2025 Financial Management Awards

Photo By Sarah Lopez | The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) (FM&C) officially announced the recipients of the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Army FM&C Awards, celebrating premier achievements within the Army’s financial workforce. The annual program honors individual Soldiers, Army Civilians, teams, and organizations whose exceptional performance and innovative solutions have directly advanced financial readiness and stewardship across the force. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Lopez | The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and...... read more read more

WASHINGTON — The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) (FM&C) officially announced the recipients of the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Army FM&C Awards, celebrating premier achievements within the Army’s financial workforce.

The annual program honors individual Soldiers, Army Civilians, teams, and organizations whose exceptional performance and innovative solutions have directly advanced financial readiness and stewardship across the force. Nominees were graded on the scope, significance, and long-term impact of their contributions to the financial management community, culminating in the selection of this year's distinguished recipients. “Our Soldiers and their families represent the very best of America, and it is our duty to ensure the financial organization that serves them reflects that exact same excellence," said Marc Andersen, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller. “We commend all nominees and winners for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the Financial Management mission.'"

A Legacy of Excellence: Over 30 Years of Financial Leadership The FM&C Awards Program has served as a cornerstone of the Army’s financial management community for over three decades.

Over the years, the program has evolved to mirror the shifting demands of the military's financial landscape. Originally focused on core accounting and budget execution, the modern awards now reflect complex contemporary priorities, such as large-scale audit remediation, advanced cost-estimating techniques, and the deployment of cutting-edge business processes and technology.

Eligible accomplishments must have occurred between 1 October 2024 and 30 September 2025. Following submission of nominations, an independent board conducted a rigorous evaluation of all submissions. Individuals and organizations had to demonstrate excellence across several key evaluation metrics:

Mission Readiness: Demonstrable improvements to readiness, efficiency, and customer service delivery.

Resource Stewardship: Innovative business process enhancements, cost-saving initiatives, and effective technology utilization.

Professional Standards: Strict adherence to CP-11 eligibility guidelines, excluding commercial contractors or past winners within a three-year window.

FY2025 Award Recipients The FY2025 ASA(FM&C) Award recipients below showcase the best of the financial management community. These awards recognized both military and civilian personnel who made significant contributions to specific financial management fields and collective groups and units that significantly advanced Army resource management.

Award winners Above Army Command (ACOM) Level

Name, Award Category, Organization/Unit:

Jonathan Armstrong | Financial Statement Auditing | AMC

Mary Bowman | Accounting / Internal Auditing | MDW

Ericka Cabezas | Finance | ASA FM&C

Megan Handy | Cost Savings, Analysis & Eval. | AMC

MAJ Jaehyn Lee | Comptroller / Deputy Comptroller | USAREUR-AF

Hunter Osborne | Education, Training & Career Dev | USARC

Brittany Pember | Budgeting

CPT Jacob Roach | Education, Training & Career Dev | USAREUR-AF

US Army North G8 | Outstanding FM Organization | US Army North

HRC-MILPAY | Outstanding FM Team | HRC

Award winners Below Army Command (ACOM) Level

Name, Award Category, Organization/Unit:

On Chang | Finance | USARPAC, 8th Army

Rosa Franzoni | Financial Statement Auditing | AMC, TACOM

Renee Miller | Accounting / Internal Auditing | USACE, Sacramento District

Jason Podzemny | Comptroller / Deputy Comptroller | USARPAC, 8th Army

Heather Wood | Budgeting | USACE, Little Rock District

USACE, Louisville District Resource Management | Outstanding FM Organization | USACE, Louisville District

JMC Resources Management, OMA Team (AMC) | Outstanding FM Team | AMC, JMC

"The professionals recognized in this year's awards have gone above and beyond to optimize our resources, ensuring our Army achieves the highest possible state of readiness and lethality,” emphasized Andersen. “I am incredibly proud of their dedication to transforming our financial operations and setting the standard for our enterprise."