USAMMC-E Soldier earns spot on AMC’s Best Squad

Photo By Sgt. Aaron Troutman | U.S. Army Spc. Kwesi Cook competing in Day Two of the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) Best Warrior Competition participates in a 6-mile ruck march at Fort Rucker, Alabama, May 12, 2026. Competitors were evaluated on endurance, resilience and overall warrior readiness throughout the five-day competition to determine which Soldiers will represent AMC at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Aaron Troutman | U.S. Army Spc. Kwesi Cook competing in Day Two of the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC)...... read more read more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As a biomedical equipment specialist, Spc. Kwesi Cook spends his days ensuring highly technical, life-saving medical devices are calibrated and ready to support the fight.

But in the sweltering Alabama heat in May, Cook traded his diagnostic tools for a rifle, a ruck and ultimately earned a spot on U.S. Army Materiel Command’s 2026 Best Squad.

Cook, assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, represented U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command and its higher headquarters, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, during the grueling five-day competition.

He is joined by another AMLC Soldier, Pfc. Erick Baptista, as the team prepares for the Army-wide competition later this year. A medical logistics specialist at AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Baptista was one of three alternates selected to the AMC squad.

Together, they showcased the physical toughness, tactical proficiency and mental agility needed to succeed at the highest levels, proving that AMLC’s technical experts are warfighters first.

“We are incredibly proud of Spc. Cook and Pfc. Baptista,” AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright said. “They exemplify what it means to be a Soldier and represented AMLC and CECOM well. They are not just world-class technical experts; they are warfighters first. Seeing them compete at the AMC level shows that our logisticians can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best of the Army’s enlisted corps.”

For Cook, 23, the competition at Fort Rucker offered a welcomed change of pace from his daily duties as a 68A.

“As a 68A, we don’t really get to go into the field that often, so for me it was a little extra of a challenge to compete to the best of my ability,” Cook said. “It gives you a perspective of the Army that I didn’t really have. Seeing the workings of our Army, how platoons move together, how everything works in a real-world scenario … it was very fun, very exciting, and I’m excited to do it again.”

The competition tested Soldiers on a wide range of warrior tasks and battle drills, including marksmanship, land navigation, physical fitness and combat casualty care. The cadre, or NCOs observing and coaching the competitors, initially withheld the schedule of events, forcing competitors to adapt on the fly.

Cook noted the 12-mile ruck march through the rolling hills of the 63,000-acre installation in 85-degree heat as the most physically taxing event, but the ultimate test was purely mental, appearing before a board of five command sergeants major who tested their knowledge and composure with very limited preparation time.

He credited his success to a true team effort back at his home station. According to USAMMC-E Sgt. Maj. DeShawn Hamilton, the unit’s leadership deliberately recognized Cook’s potential and recommended him for the competition.

From there, it was “all hands on deck.”

Officers, NCOs and fellow Soldiers stepped up to implement a rigorous, month-long training regimen, running him through weapons familiarization and land navigation courses to ensure he was ready.

“This focused preparation provided Spc. Cook with the critical knowledge and hands-on repetitions necessary to excel,” Hamilton said. “For a junior Soldier to embrace such a demanding challenge – and to perform exceptionally well throughout the competition – demonstrates outstanding initiative, resilience and a strong commitment to military excellence.”

That preparation paid off, particularly when facing the intimidation factor of competing against military police and combat arms Soldiers.

“I knew I was competing against Soldiers who constantly do this … and the intimidation factor was very much in play,” Cook said. “But once I got on ground and we started familiarizing ourselves, I realized we’re all just human at the end of the day. Everybody has the same opportunity that you have, so don’t be scared to take that opportunity and go for it.”

The son of two retired Army officers who started off their careers in the enlisted ranks, Cook said the drive to succeed was deeply personal. He wanted to carry on their tradition and make them proud, while also representing USAMMC-E, AMLC and CECOM.

“I truly try to portray, day in and day out, how much it matters to me to put your best foot forward,” he said. “I wanted to show that we can compete on that level. You give us some time, a chance to train and learn, and we can survive in those types of environments. The fact I got to represent them successfully, it meant a lot to me.”

Cook's command is just as proud of him as his family is. Hamilton noted that Cook's success highlights the dual-nature of AMLC Soldiers, who must balance specialized support roles with baseline Soldier lethality.

“The entire USAMMC-E organization is immensely proud of Spc. Cook,” Hamilton said. “His ability to represent both USAMMC-E and the broader AMLC enterprise at the upcoming HQDA competition is a significant honor.”

Cook and the rest of AMC’s Best Squad will meet at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for a month-long train-up in August, before traveling to compete in the Army competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, in September.

Headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland, AMLC is the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command. USAMMC-E, one of three AMLC direct reporting units, is the primary medical logistics organization and theater lead agent for medical materiel supporting units operating across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, as well as U.S. Department of State activities in the region.