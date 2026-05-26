Trust in Motion: Team Army Competitors Strengthen Bonds at Sports Camp

Photo By Corey Wallace | Linda Pai, Team Army sitting volleyball coach, assists Sgt. Elon Smith during sitting volleyball training at Team Army group sports camp ahead of the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas. Group sports training focused on building teamwork, adaptability and confidence among wounded, ill and injured Soldiers preparing for competition. (U.S. Army photo by Corey Wallace) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Corey Wallace | Linda Pai, Team Army sitting volleyball coach, assists Sgt. Elon Smith during sitting...... read more read more

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UNION CITY, Ga. – May 28, 2026 – With the 2026 Warrior Games less than a month away, Team Army competitors are moving forward with confidence after completing Army Team Sports Camp earlier this month, where they sharpened skills in wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

Throughout the training camp, Team Army competitors trained together in adaptive team sports that required communication, trust and resilience, qualities many competitors said mirrored their military experience.

While the physical demands of camp tested endurance and adaptability, competitors said the experience strengthened something equally important: connection.

Inside the gym, the sounds of wheelchairs colliding during wheelchair rugby drills, teammates calling out plays during wheelchair basketball and competitors encouraging one another across the sitting volleyball court reflected the camaraderie built throughout the week.

“The time spent together has helped us build chemistry as a team,” said Sgt. Elon Smith. “At trials, everything was random. Here, we learned each other’s strengths and how to work together.”

Team sports camp brought together Team Army competitors from across the country to sharpen skills ahead of the Warrior Games, scheduled for June 13-20 in San Antonio. Beyond preparing for competition, competitors shared that the week reinforced confidence, accountability and the importance of relying on teammates throughout recovery.

Unlike individual sports, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball require teammates to constantly communicate, adapt and trust one another.

For 1st Lt. Jake Malven, sports training camp required him to trust his teammates while also strengthening his sense of belonging and purpose beyond the challenges he faced at a Soldier Recovery Unit.

“Trials and sports camp reminded me my illness does not define me,” Malven said. “Watching other Soldiers push themselves motivated me to step outside my comfort zone and grow alongside them.”

The atmosphere throughout camp balanced competitiveness with encouragement. Competitors exchanged advice between drills, helped teammates adjust equipment and built chemistry that continued to grow with each practice session.

For many competitors, the relationships formed during camp became just as meaningful as the preparation itself.

“I enjoyed every minute of playing alongside my teammates,” said Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti. “The camaraderie stayed strong throughout the entire camp.”

For Salanoa-Tuioti, the experience also marked her first time participating in adaptive team sports.

“This was my first time playing these sports, and it’s been inspirational,” she said.

As Team Army continues preparing for the Warrior Games, competitors collectively share that the lessons learned during team sports camp will extend far beyond competition.

Through adaptive team sports, many competitors strengthened not only their competitive skills, but also the trust, connection and support systems that continue to carry them forward together.