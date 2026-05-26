PMA-209 marks new chapter with change of command

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation Carrier Strike, left, transfers command of the Air Combat Electronics Program Office (PMA-209) to Capt. Rob Smith, middle, during a change of command ceremony May 21 as Capt. Jarrod Smith retires after over 25 years of Navy service. see less | View Image Page

PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION EXECUTIVE AVIATION – The Air Combat Electronics Program Office (PMA-209) celebrated a milestone May 21 as Capt. Jarrod Hair handed over command to Capt. Rob Smith and retired after over 25 years of Navy service.

Since taking command in June 2023, Hair has guided the PMA-209 team through a time of significant progress and innovation. Under his leadership, the team achieved several important acquisition milestones, delivering key capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps.

One notable achievement was the establishment of the Naval Aviation Global Communications (NAGC) team, which brought enhanced situational awareness between assets operating in contested and/or austere environments while creating cost savings by centrally managing acquisition.

Additionally, the PMA-209 team advanced the Digital Interoperability Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Agile Network Gateway Link (DI MANGL) program into full production revolutionizing digital integration across the battlespace.

The team also took major strides with interim M-Code—a new, secure Global Positioning System (GPS) by delivering the first M-code capable hardware.

“My tour at PMA-209 has been the best job that the Navy has even given me,” Hair said. “Since I showed up, the team has constantly impressed me with their professionalism and warmth. They have accomplished so much in the last few years; standing up the NAGC team, getting DI MANGL through rapid prototyping and into Milestone C, turning interim M-Code from a good idea to an actual product, and so much more. This team is extraordinary and I’m eager to see what all they accomplish under Capt. Smith’s leadership.”

As Hair transitions to retirement, the PMA-209 team and guests honored his decades of service and the lasting impact he has made on naval aviation acquisition.

Hair, a U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate has more than 2,400 flight hours in more than 20 aircraft types and supporting multiple combat missions over his Navy Career. He has served in numerous operational and test tours as well as acquisition tours supporting major programs, including in the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program Office (PMA-299), Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262) and Naval Air Traffic Management Systems (PMA-213. Before leading PMA-209, he served as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Air and Ground Programs.

Smith, a 2003 U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate, brings a wealth of operational, test and acquisition experience as he steps into the Program Manager role. His acquisition tours include service with the Persistent Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262), Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290), Unmanned Carrier Aviation Program Office (PMA-268), and Air Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Program Office (PMA-264). Prior to taking command of PMA-209, he was theExecutive Assistant to the Principal Military Deputy for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition.

In his remarks, Smith expressed his admiration for the team and his predecessor.

“Under [Capt. Hair’s] guidance, PMA-209 has thrived and has set a high bar for excellence,” Smith said.

He went on to commend the PMA-209 team for their expertise and innovation, calling them “the experts, the innovators and the engine that drives naval aviation’s technological edge,” and acknowledged the increasing challenges facing the Navy and emphasized the importance of providing the Fleet with advanced, resilient systems.

With a legacy of accomplishments that focuses on "Achievement through Collaboration," and a new leader at the helm, PMA-209 is poised to continue delivering advanced capabilities for the Fleet and supporting the Navy’s mission in an ever-evolving global environment.