Reflections from the Commodore

Photo By Hanna Lanoie | To the dedicated military and civilian workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, As I prepare for my upcoming Change of Command and departure from Submarine Squadron TWO, I want to take a moment to reflect on what we have accomplished together and express my sincere gratitude for your unwavering commitment to the mission. see less | View Image Page

To the dedicated military and civilian workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,

As I prepare for my upcoming Change of Command and departure from Submarine Squadron TWO, I want to take a moment to reflect on what we have accomplished together and express my sincere gratitude for your unwavering commitment to the mission.

When I assumed command of Squadron TWO in July 2024, I made it clear that I was joining the team that sets the platinum standard for in-service submarine maintenance. I was also clear that we only had each other, the military and civilian workforce, to rely upon to get our submarines back to sea tougher, stronger and on schedule. Drawing on the history of Six Frigates, I challenged our teams to utilize the “natural resources” available to us here in Maine and New Hampshire. Unlike those early warships, our resources were not white pine reaped from local forests; our resources were the grit, determination, and pride of the Seacoast workforce and our families. I quickly and happily experienced New England attitudes and standards. I will certainly miss engaging hard-nosed people with calloused hands and enormous hearts.

During my tenure, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the unmatched skill, grit and professionalism that define PNSY. Together, we did more than execute maintenance availabilities — we reset expectations for what is possible. Submarines were returned to sea on time and, in several cases, ahead of schedule — a standard that had not been consistently achieved in more than a decade. USS Texas (SSN 775) and USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) are powerful examples of what this team can deliver when aligned in purpose and empowered to move at speed. USS North Dakota (SSN 784) will report for duty before the new year, and USS Hampton (SSN 767) is primed to commit to a de-baselined schedule that will put it back in the submarine force months ahead of schedule. Not to be forgotten, USS Washington (SSN 787) will return to the fight in 2026 with no delays.

This is no small feat. Where we could take ownership, we took it. Where we could go “all-in” for the singular goal of returning our submarines to the fleet tougher and stronger, we did. When our submariners asked to be with their families for the holidays, we supported them. When our shipyard families were challenged with uncertain paychecks, we stood together. No Sailor or shipyard civilian went hungry, no Sailor went unhoused, no member of our PNSY family was left behind. We lived and worked on Seavey Island together as one Seacoast family.

We also pushed the boundaries of how we sustain the fleet. Through our partnership, we accelerated the adoption of advanced manufacturing across the waterfront, tripling the number of installed parts, delivering the first welded additive manufactured component, and integrating both polymer and metal solutions across multiple systems, including those critical to submarine safety. These efforts were not just innovation for innovation’s sake; they were about building a more resilient, responsive industrial base and giving our Sailors the readiness they deserve.

Your work is the Foundry of our force. Every repair completed, every obstacle overcome, and every improvement made directly contributes to national security. Whether navigating supply chain constraints, executing complex testing programs, or embracing new technologies, you have consistently demonstrated that this shipyard is not only capable, it is leading.

As I hand over command, I do so with complete confidence in this team and in the future of the submarines that will pass through these gates. The foundation you have built is strong, and the trajectory is clear. Continue to challenge the status quo, take ownership at the deckplate level, and drive toward first-time quality in everything you do.

Thank you for your partnership, your professionalism, and your commitment to excellence. It has been an honor to serve alongside you and to play a role in returning our submarines to the Fight, tougher and stronger. As the curtain comes down on this tour, please know that this is only “goodbye for now.” You have welcomed and accepted my family into the beautiful Portsmouth and Kittery neighborhoods. That type of community cannot be replicated, and we are forever grateful. I wish you all continued success, fair winds and following seas.

Commodore Jason M. Deichler Commander, Submarine Squadron TWO