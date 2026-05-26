Mastering the “How”: 79th TSC Command Teams Sharpen Training Management Skills

Photo By Lt. Col. Dino DE LA HOYA | Command teams across the 79th Theater Sustainment Command participate in the Company Command Team Development Course at Los Alamitos, Calif., strengthening core leadership competencies and practical training management skills. Partnering with the 83rd ARRTC, the course provides commanders and first sergeants with real‑world products—such as draft long‑range training calendars and warning orders—directly aligned with the 79th TSC Commander’s guidance. see less | View Image Page

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — This week, company‑level leaders from across the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) are gathering at the command’s headquarters to strengthen one of the most critical—and often most challenging—competencies in the Army Reserve: effective training management. While institutional schools teach leaders what must be accomplished, the day‑to‑day execution—the how—is where units often struggle. To close that gap, the 79th TSC partnered with the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC) to host the Company Command Team Development Course (CCTDC), a key component of the Army Reserve Command University (ARCU). ARCU, championed by Brig. Gen. Jung, Commanding General, 100th Training Division, provides targeted professional development for commanders and first sergeants across the force. The command team leadership presence underscores the importance of this effort: CCTDC helps to focus and develop leaders on reinforcing priorities, providing top‑down guidance, demonstrating a shared commitment to building disciplined, well‑trained, and combat‑ready formations able to deploy at the speed of war.

Turning Information Into Action

New commanders and first sergeants often arrive with strong doctrinal knowledge but face challenges translating that knowledge into executable, long‑range training plans. Maj. Andrew Green, an instructor with the 83rd ARRTC, emphasized that the CCTDC is designed to close that gap. “Where we come in is we teach the how,” Green said. “Most commands struggle with training development and execution. We focus on the hands‑on training required to create a long‑range training calendar and conduct effective unit training meetings.” Throughout the week, students complete six practical exercises using the 8‑Step Training Model and Troop Leading Procedures. All products are built using the 79th TSC Commander’s actual training guidance—ensuring immediate relevance and real‑world application.

Developing Leaders Beyond Training Management

While training management remains the core of the course, the CCTDC also strengthens the leadership competencies essential for cohesive, disciplined formations. Additional modules include:

Effective Communication Techniques

Capitalizing on Team Members as an Asset

Developing a Conflict Resolution Plan

Command Team Roles and Responsibilities

These sessions reinforce the interpersonal, organizational, and decision‑making skills required of modern Army Reserve leaders.

Direct Support to the 79th TSC

This iteration of the CCTDC was tailored specifically to the 79th TSC’s mission and priorities. By the end of the workshop, each command team leaves with ready‑to‑implement products, including:

A unit Warning Order (WARNORD)

A draft Long‑Range Training Calendar (LRTC)

Instructor and certification requirements for upcoming events

“By the end of the training, they have a warning order and a draft calendar directly tied to their commander’s guidance,” Green said. “It’s about making that guidance into an executable product at the company level.”

High Demand for Hands‑On Learning

Interest across the 79th TSC was significant. More than 100 Soldiers expressed a desire to attend—far exceeding the typical small‑group model the ARRTC uses to maintain high‑quality mentorship. To meet the demand, the ARRTC scheduled a second iteration of the course, ensuring all interested leaders receive the training.

A Dynamic, Responsive Training Environment

Because the CCTDC is structured as a workshop, instructors can rapidly adjust to the needs of the force. This week, student feedback highlighted a growing requirement for proficiency in the Army Training Information System (ATIS), the Army’s evolving platform for managing training data.

“The dynamic nature of the workshop is a major added value,” Green noted. “When the unit identifies a specific concern, we can adjust. We’re already looking at developing a module for ATIS based on what we learned here this week.”

Building Readiness Through Practical Expertise

As the 79th TSC continues to prioritize lethality, discipline, and readiness, partnerships with organizations like the 83rd ARRTC ensure that company‑level leaders have the tools, confidence, and practical skills to lead Soldiers and build formations capable of meeting the demands of large‑scale combat operations.