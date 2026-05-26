FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Wilbert G. Linsenbardt, 27, of Lohman, Missouri, killed during World War II, will be interred June 5, in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Russellville, Missouri. Services and interment will be coordinated by Trimble Funeral Homes.



In the winter of 1942, Linsenbardt was assigned to Company A, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. He was reportedly killed in action on Dec. 5, near Buna in Papua New Guinea after his unit encountered intense enemy fire. His remains were not recovered after the war, and he was declared non-recoverable in 1951.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Linsenbardt on April 30, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Linsenbardt, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4358634/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-linsenbardt-w/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4358634/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-linsenbardt-w/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Trimble Funeral Homes, 573-782-4815.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:43 Story ID: 566273 Location: LOHMAN, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1942, WWII Soldier Returns for Burial in Missouri, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.