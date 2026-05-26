I am The 908th: Mr. Kiet Trinh

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Mr. Kiet Trinh is a structural maintainer with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. In this position, he is responsible for inspecting, fabricating and repairing the airframe and skin using advanced metal-working and composite technique to ensure the aircraft remains structurally sound and flight-ready. Trinh’s combination of technical experience and dedication to service are qualities that contributed to his recognition as the 908th FTW’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Mr. Kiet Trinh is a structural maintainer with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. In this...... read more read more

Mr. Kiet Trinh is a structural maintainer with the 908th Maintenance Squadron. In this position, he is responsible for inspecting, fabricating and repairing the airframe and skin using advanced metal-working and composite technique to ensure the aircraft remains structurally sound and flight-ready.

Trinh’s path to his military career began with an early interest in aircraft, as well as a calling toward serving in the U.S. military. Though he had originally considered the Marine Corps, Trinh chose the Air Force because of the branch’s career development opportunities.

“When I was younger, I wanted to go Marines,” said Trinh. “But as I got older, I learned that the Air Force helps you with building a better future and career.”

Trinh also serves as a quality assurance technician with the 908th Maintenance Group as a traditional reservist, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. In this position, he inspects and verifies work to ensure maintenance actions meet required standards. Trinh’s experience in structural maintenance provides him with firsthand experience with what to look for in his QA position.

“My job is to go back and ensure that maintainers are doing everything by the book," he said. “Making sure that what they are doing is safe and that we're ready for the mission.”

Trinh uses his time in the Air Force Reserve as an opportunity to explore different career paths. The flexibility of his Traditional Reservist and civilian job made it possible for him to earn a degree in Cyber Security. He has since encouraged other Airmen within his squadron to pursue a degree, taking advantage of the many education benefits the Air Force provides.

Service and family have influenced Trinh’s commitment to the military. As the son of immigrants, he said that patriotism and his gratitude for opportunity are strong motivators for him. “I just want to serve my country in whatever way I can,” he said.

Trinh is known for his initiative, mentorship, and fostering morale. He exemplifies what it means to be a standout member of the 908th, continuously learning and encouraging those around him.

“I’ve always pushed people to go and get their professional military education, and to get their degrees done,” said Trinh.

Outside of the duty day, Trinh balances family with visiting national parks, volunteering in his kids’ fundraisers, and attending community events.

Trinh’s combination of technical experience and dedication to service are qualities that contributed to his recognition as the 908th FTW’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2025.