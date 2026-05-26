Fort Buchanan Teen Turns Military Life Challenges into Leadership Opportunity in New York Competition

Courtesy Photo | A participant in the Child and Youth Services program at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan, Alondra Sofia Zorrilla Benitez was recently selected as the 2026 Military Youth of the Year candidate sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the Northeast Regional Military Youth of the Year competition, scheduled for June 7-10 in New York City. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A participant in the Child and Youth Services program at U.S. Army Garrison Fort...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — For military children, home is often measured not by a single place, but by the memories, friendships and experiences built along the journey.

For Alondra Sofia Zorrilla Benitez, those experiences shaped her into a leader now representing the U.S. military community in the Caribbean on one of the biggest stages for military-connected youth in the nation.

A participant in the Child and Youth Services program at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan, Zorrilla Benitez was recently selected as the 2026 Military Youth of the Year candidate sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the Northeast Regional Military Youth of the Year competition, scheduled for June 7-10 in New York City.

The competition will bring together exceptional military-connected teens from across the region to compete for scholarships.

For Zorrilla Benitez, the opportunity means far more than a competition.

“It gives me the opportunity to represent Fort Buchanan and the military community in Puerto Rico,” said Zorrilla Benitez. “The process to apply requires a lot of work and attention to detail, but it is rewarding. I want to meet new people, experience a new environment and enjoy every moment. I am going there to win.”

The daughter of active-duty U.S. Army recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Edgar A. Zorrilla Rincon, Zorrilla Benitez grew up adapting to the unique realities of military life, including attending multiple schools because of permanent change of station moves.

Despite the challenges, she excelled academically and athletically, maintaining a 3.9 GPA while participating in volleyball, basketball and other extracurricular activities. She is set to graduate high school on May 28, 2026.

“After graduation, I will attend the University of Puerto Rico at Bayamón to become a teacher,” she said. “I want to create my own company to offer preschool services, after-school teen programs and childcare.”

Her dream is rooted in service — a quality leaders at Fort Buchanan say defines her character.

“Alondra likes to serve,” said Karina Altagracia Espada, associate director of the School Age Program and Middle School Teen Program at Fort Buchanan. “I believe that is one of the most important qualities a leader can have. From the moment she decided to pursue this opportunity, we recognized she had the skills, the heart and the potential to proudly represent Fort Buchanan and the Caribbean military community.”

Espada said programs like Child and Youth Services are essential to supporting military readiness because they invest in military families and future generations.

“We are here not only to support our service members, but also their families. While servicemembers are focused on accomplishing the mission, we are helping develop their children into future leaders. That is part of taking care of the force,” Espada said.

During the regional competition, participants will tour New York City, attend leadership events and deliver speeches before a panel of judges. Zorrilla Benitez’s speech will focus on how her experiences as a military child, combined with support from Fort Buchanan Child and Youth Services and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helped shape her leadership journey.

Military Youth of the Year competitions recognize military-connected teens who demonstrate exceptional leadership, academic achievement, service and character while overcoming the unique challenges associated with military life.

For Fort Buchanan leaders and families across Puerto Rico, Zorrilla Benitez represents more than one installation — she represents the resilience, excellence and determination of military youth throughout the Caribbean.

With an annual budget exceeding$500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately15,000 personnel, including Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time.

For more information about the Army’s home in the Caribbean visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/