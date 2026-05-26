Class of 2026 graduates reflect on 47-month West Point journey, road ahead as Army officers

Photo By Christopher Hennen | The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 Cadets exuberantly tossed their hats into the...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hennen | The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 Cadets exuberantly tossed their hats into the sky officially ending their 47-month West Point experience during the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony on May 23 at Michie Stadium. For the nearly 1,000 graduates, their journey to Graduation Day was not a simple one, shaped by trials and tribulations along the way that, ultimately, taught them to be stronger in the face of adversity. Two USMA Class of 2026 graduates, Jack DeGroote and Connor Faherty, embodied the class motto, “For Country We Commit,” as they took on leadership roles within the Corps of Cadets. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 Cadets exuberantly tossed their hats into the sky officially ending their 47-month West Point experience during the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony on May 23 at Michie Stadium.



For the nearly 1,000 graduates, their journey to Graduation Day was not a simple one, shaped by trials and tribulations along the way that, ultimately, taught them to be stronger in the face of adversity.



Now, as newly commissioned Army officers, they will continue their journeys as platoon leaders after completing the Basic Officer Leader Course.



Two USMA Class of 2026 graduates, Jack DeGroote and Connor Faherty, embodied the class motto, “For Country We Commit,” as they took on leadership roles within the Corps of Cadets.



The motto is also a reflection of the challenges that lie ahead because there will be times when commitment to country comes before personal safety.



DeGroote, a Dallas native who will begin his career as an Infantry officer with the 101st Airborne Division, often reflects on the legacy of his grandfather, Capt. John Sabine IV, and his service as an Army officer.



When a mission called for an officer to lead in the absence of the assigned platoon leader, his grandfather stepped to the forefront to take the role. On that mission in 1966 in Vietnam, Sabine was severely wounded and continued to successfully lead the platoon until he was killed in action, earning a Silver Star.



“When volunteering for that mission, I imagine that his thought process likely revolved around the idea that he wanted to do what the nation called him to do, and that he wanted to win,” DeGroote explained. “When I say words, ‘For Country We Commit,’ I think about my grandfather’s thoughts as he volunteered for a mission that was inherently dangerous, and it inspires me to answer the nation’s call.”



At West Point, DeGroote didn’t shy away from responsibility as he became the Brigade S-1 (Operations) in his Firstie year and also competed with the USMA Gold Squad during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition.



As Brigade S-1, he learned that the details mattered when planning for more than 4,000 people, which encapsulates the end strength of the Corps of Cadets.



“It is important to think about every roadblock that people might face, and to plan for them before they are reached,” DeGroote stated. “I have always felt that getting the little things right is an essential building block of institutional trust. My team and I always sought to streamline systems and processes to give people more time and bandwidth to focus on their tasks and training rather than on navigating difficult systems on their own.”



While competing in Sandhurst, his Gold squad finished second overall among 46 teams, including cadet company squads, international teams and ROTC squads.



“The Spring Sandhurst competition is the most teamwork-oriented event that I have ever seen,” DeGroote exclaimed. “To be successful, it truly takes 11 people to put their heart into training and competing harder than any other team. I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by such a tough and committed team.



“When the Black and Gold teams got first and second place, respectively, in the competition and we stood on the stage, it really hit us that our long Saturday practices, early morning lifts and other sacrifices were truly worth it, and that we had accomplished our mission,” he added.



However, the most meaningful time in his cadet career was serving as Cadet Candidate Basic Training (CCBT) commander during the summer of 2025. In the role, he and his staff planned every aspect of the summer detail while training cadet candidates at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.



“We started with a blank whiteboard in a science classroom, and, by the end, we successfully trained over 200 cadet candidates in Soldier skills, ethical thinking and leadership,” DeGroote said. “We poured our hearts and souls into making CCBT as effective as possible, and it was inspiring to see the cadet candidates develop into future leaders of the Corps of Cadets.”



Like DeGroote, Faherty embraced leadership opportunities throughout his time in the Corps of Cadets.



Faherty, a Melbourne Beach, Florida, native who branched Infantry and will begin his career at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, said he is honored to be a part of the class that commissioned as second lieutenants a quarter of a millennium after the founding of the United States.



“We, as Army officers, are entrusted by the President of the United States with the defense of our nation and its values,” Faherty said. “The commission that we have spent four years striving to earn is the same ‘special trust and confidence’ carried by officers dating back to the Revolutionary War. To me, ‘For Country We Commit’ means accepting that legacy with humility and full dedication to the values we are sworn to serve.”



As for becoming an Infantry officer, Faherty said he believes that “You don’t choose the branch, the branch chooses you.”



Initially, he had no idea what he wanted to do as an officer in the Army, but multiple summer training experiences and the infantrymen who mentored him left a lasting impression.



“Their professionalism, toughness and commitment to one another showed me the kind of leader I want to become, and the kind of Soldier I want to surround myself with,” Faherty stated. “American infantrymen fight forward and are the greatest warriors that the world has ever known. In my first years in the Army, I will strive to earn my crossed rifles and lead the way, every single day.”



During his Firstie year, Faherty took on the challenge of Brigade Executive Officer, where he supported the First Captain by managing the logistics and operations of the Corps of Cadets, which included coordinating and removing any obstacles to help the staff’s mission succeed.



“To do that, I oversaw the Brigade Staff, the most dedicated and capable people I have gotten to work with,” Faherty explained. “Their talent and efforts were unmatched … their expertise, communication and proactiveness not only served the Corps, but also was a guiding example for me on what a team should be. The role showed me what a strong team can accomplish when people commit fully to one another and the mission.”



The biggest lesson Faherty learned as Brigade XO is that leadership is not about having every answer, but it is about listening well, building trust and setting the conditions for your team’s success.



“I learned strong leaders take many forms, but the best leaders bring clarity, empower others, and stay steady when things get difficult,” Faherty said. “The more I listened, the more I realized that acknowledging the gaps in your own experience does not weaken leadership, it only strengthens it. It creates a culture of learning, trust and shared ownership of the mission.”



During his time at the academy, Faherty spent three years as a photographer for the Cadet Media Group, which allowed him to realize that being behind a camera provided lessons in observation and communication.



He described concepts such as ‘Looking in the Shadows’ and ‘Lighting is Everything’ as lessons that can translate well to being a good officer.



“Many photographers look for the ‘IT moment,’ but the small, often unseen moments are the pictures that truly make an impact,” Faherty acknowledged. “The same is true in leadership. Some of the most decisive perspectives come from those who are not at the center of attention.”



He also added that photography is making the most out of the conditions you’re given, and even the darkest, rainiest days often lead to the most memorable photos, which can translate to leadership, too.



“Understanding the conditions and harnessing your resources are the key to making the most of your situation,” Faherty said.



Overcoming obstacles became a defining part of Faherty’s experience at the academy, with graduating from the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course standing out as one of his proudest accomplishments at West Point. The most rewarding experience was serving as an instructor for the USMA Maritime Assessment Course.



“Helping cadets push beyond their physical and mental limits was deeply meaningful to me,” Faherty said. “Watching them grow in confidence, grit and teamwork left a lasting impression on me.



“The early mornings, late nights and shared hardship in the pool are some of my most valued memories at West Point,” he added. “More than anything, it shaped the kind of leader I hope to be – one who is fully invested in the growth of others.”



Growing from an academic perspective was something that challenged Faherty as a Chemical Engineering major, a program that advertises itself as the ‘Hardest Major at the Academy.’



Faherty said, “It pushed me in ways I had never felt before,” with the problem sets, tests and differential equations that were pages long and often became ‘overwhelming.’ It was within those late academic study nights trying to understand the material where he found that adversity can become manageable.



“When you are willing to lean on others and when everyone is committed to helping one another – everyone succeeds,” Faherty declared.



As Faherty begins the next chapter of his Army career, he offered advice to underclassmen and future members of the Class of 2030: “Do not self-select.”



“West Point offers incredible opportunities, and it is easy to forego those opportunities because you don’t think you are ready or the right fit,” Faherty explained. “Take a chance anyway. Commit fully, be willing to learn, and accept that failure is part of growth. I have failed – a lot. In the end, trying, failing and learning is far more forgivable than regretting never giving yourself the opportunity at all.”



As Faherty and his classmates tossed their hats skyward to close their chapter at West Point, he said the moment represented more of a beginning than an ending.



“Tossing my cover on Graduation is an important milestone, but to me it represents more of a beginning than an ending,” Faherty concluded. “Graduation is like a trailhead, immediately following with the commissioning ceremony, where we take the Officer Oath of Office. In that moment, we publicly declare our acceptance of the Army values and the unlimited responsibility that comes with officership, which is just the foundation of our careers ahead.”