Huntsville Center modernizes Nellis Air Force Base Medical Center

Photo By Chris Putman | The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Medical Outfitting and Transition program completed renovations to patient waiting areas at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, replacing decades-old furniture and improving conditions for beneficiaries on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chris Putman | The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Medical Outfitting and...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Medical Outfitting and Transition program completed renovations to patient waiting areas at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, replacing decades-old furniture and improving conditions for beneficiaries on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and in the Las Vegas region.

The modernization effort replaced furniture that had been in use since the facility opened in 1994. The original seating had exceeded its useful life and had been identified as an infection control concern.

“This project was about more than replacing furniture,” said Lauren Petersen, Huntsville Center Medical Outfitting and Transition project manager. “It was about improving the environment of care for every patient, family member and staff member who enters the facility each day. We wanted spaces that are safe, durable and welcoming.”

Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, operated by the 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base, serves about 48,000 beneficiaries, including active-duty service members, dependents and retirees. The hospital is an 80-bed treatment facility that provides preventive, emergency and acute care services.

Petersen explained how one of the primary challenges of the project was completing work in a fully operational hospital environment. Many departments at the medical center operate around the clock, requiring careful coordination to remove old furniture and install new seating without disrupting patient care.

“Executing a project of this size inside a 24/7 medical facility required constant coordination,” Petersen said. “Our team worked closely with hospital staff to phase installations, maintain access and ensure daily operations continued safely.”

The updated furniture is designed to withstand the demands of a high-traffic, 24/7 military medical facility. Petersen said she expects the new seating to last 15 to 20 years with proper maintenance, providing a long-term solution that reduces future replacement needs.

Maj. Joshua Dean, 99th Medical Support Squadron director of operations, said the improvements support both patient care and military readiness.

“The previous furniture had become old and worn and was not compliant with the Joint Commission requirements,” Dean explained. “Modern hospital grade furniture not only will meet our accreditation requirements, but the new furniture has brought an increased sense of morale to our staff.”

The Joint Commission was founded in 1951 and is the largest U.S. healthcare accreditor. For a three-year accreditation, the organization will send unannounced on-site surveyors who assess compliance with established standards in hospitals and laboratories. Surveyors review patient records, observe care and interview staff and patients.

Dean elaborated on how the updated spaces will directly benefit thousands of people who rely on the medical center each year.

“Patients and staff will have better areas while they wait for medical services. Receiving medical care can be stressful at times for our patients; the new furniture will allow them to wait in a more peaceful environment,” Dean said.

The effort took approximately one year from initial design development through final installation. The Medical Outfitting and Transition team worked closely with Air Force leadership and logistics personnel at the medical center to establish updated design standards, select new seating, while managing procurement and installation.

“This was a collaborative effort from start to finish,” Petersen concluded. “By working together, we delivered a long-term solution that will serve this community for years to come.”