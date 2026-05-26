HR CoE course trains future “Freedom’s Front Door” Leaders

Photo By Jessica Nilsson | The next generation of MEPS Commanders learn from current leaders at the latest Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) Commanding Officer Seminar at Naval Station Newport, R.I., on May 18, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jessica Nilsson | The next generation of MEPS Commanders learn from current leaders at the latest...... read more read more

NEWPORT, R.I. – To prepare the next generation of leaders for one of the Navy’s most critical accessions touchpoints, the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) recently hosted its latest Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) Commanding Officer Seminar at the Center for Service Support (CSS) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

As part of the Human Resources Officer School (HROS) series, the seminar aims to equip Human Resources Officers (HROs) with the mentorship and operational insights needed to successfully lead at MEPS facilities across the United States.

This year’s seminar featured guest instructors directly from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM), including Capt. Chris Carmichael, U.S. Navy, commander of Western Sector, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Goins, U.S. Army, senior enlisted advisor for Western Sector. Their operational expertise provided students with valuable perspectives on the unique challenges and responsibilities associated with MEPS command.

"By bringing in seasoned leaders directly from USMEPCOM to share their firsthand experiences, we dramatically reduce the learning curve for prospective commanders," said Capt. Jeffrey Morin, Director of the HR Center of Excellence. "It’s about fostering a collaborative environment where candid discussions and direct mentorship translate directly to operational readiness."

Established to provide timely billet-specific training, the HROS curriculum is designed to ease the transition for officers arriving at new commands while strengthening overall leadership effectiveness. Throughout the seminar, attendees dove into a broad range of topics, including USMEPCOM’s mission and organizational structure, stakeholder engagement, workforce management, and operational best practices. The collaborative environment allowed students to engage in candid discussions, fostering professional networking and growth.

With 65 MEPS locations nationwide, this seminar plays a critical role in standardizing leadership knowledge and reinforcing the high standards expected across USMEPCOM operations. By investing in leader development, HRCOE continues to ensure future commanders are fully prepared to support each prospective service member who walks through “Freedom’s Front Door.”

As part of CSS, the HRCOE was established in 2007 by the Chief of Naval Personnel to serve as a focal point for the Human Resources community, delivering expertise in recruiting, developing, assigning, and retaining a highly skilled naval workforce. The HROS seminars continue to provide timely and progressive development opportunities for officers preparing for some of the Navy’s most challenging HR assignments. To learn more about the Navy’s HR community, visithttps://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mynavyhr.navy.mil%2FCareer-Management%2FDetailing%2FOfficer%2FPers-44-Staff-RL%2FHuman-Resources%2F%3Futm_source%3Dchatgpt.com&data=05%7C02%7Cjessica.d.nilsson.civ%40us.navy.mil%7Cc206fdc520534a27fc3208deb693635d%7Ce3333e00c8774b87b6ad45e942de1750%7C0%7C0%7C639148941308108047%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=wfv%2B2R3BrmIFHFEtzs0OLI2m576DOup8bxM7Zi09%2FIk%3D&reserved=0.