Steven Daniels Leaves Lasting Legacy Through Tyndall Rebuild Effort

Photo By Charles Walker | Steven Daniels, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of the Tyndall Program Integration Office, poses with his family at his retirement ceremony, Panama City Beach, Florida, May 13, 2026. Daniels, who finishes his career leading one of the largest reconstruction projects in Department of War history, the Tyndall Air Force rebuild. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Charles Walker | Steven Daniels, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of the Tyndall...... read more read more

MOBILE, Ala. — After more than 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Steven Daniels, Chief of the Tyndall Program Integration Office for the Mobile District, retired in a ceremony surrounded by colleagues, family, and friends on May 13, 2026.

Daniels concludes an immensely impactful career, having spent his final six years at the helm of one of the most significant reconstruction efforts in the Department of War's history: the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base, which was left almost destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Reflecting on his time leading the rebuild, Daniels expressed deep gratitude.

"It has truly been a blessing and honor to be part of the Tyndall Rebuild effort," he said. Noting the unprecedented magnitude and complexity of the program, Daniels added that he was humbled to help lead it alongside an incredible team. "What makes this effort special is not just the scale of the construction, but the people behind it. The team supporting Tyndall has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the mission. They do what they do, not because it is easy, but because they believe in supporting the warfighter and each other."

When Daniels first arrived in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the installation was unrecognizable. Witnessing its transformation into the "installation of the future" has been one of the defining moments of his life's work. Seeing facilities rise from the ground up, missions restored, and Airmen returning to world-class facilities has been incredibly meaningful to him.

"The rebuild of Tyndall is more than a construction program; it is a symbol of resilience, partnership, innovation, and commitment to national defense," he said. "Being able to close out my career supporting a historic mission is something I will always cherish."

George Condoyiannis, Mobile District Chief of Construction, said Daniels' experience, developed and refined throughout his career, along with the results he influenced over that timeframe, is unparalleled.

"His outstanding leadership skills, coupled with a collaborative partnering attitude, fostered and maintained strong bonds within the Project Delivery Team," Condoyiannis said. "The dynamic, interdependent relationship between Tyndall Project Management, Construction, Contracting, and Engineering Divisions provides a stellar example for others to follow. Steve Daniels understands the challenges that arise during the field execution of a massive construction initiative. He helped facilitate the overall delivery of the $3.5 billion Tyndall Rebuild as he proactively addressed issues and resolved administrative distractions that threatened the program."

A native of Hampton, Virginia, Daniels graduated from Virginia Tech in 1992 and began his USACE career shortly thereafter. Drawn to the organization's global missions, he quickly realized USACE's standing as a premier engineering and construction organization. Over the decades, USACE provided him with continuous opportunities for growth.

"Every position challenged me to expand my technical knowledge, leadership abilities, and understanding of increasingly complex programs and missions," Daniels said. "The organization entrusted me with meaningful responsibilities that made a lasting impact, and that sense of purpose is what kept me motivated." He also credited the talented, mission-focused professionals he worked alongside as a major reason he built a lifelong career with USACE.

Equally foundational to his success has been the unwavering support of his family: his wife, Kelley; daughters Ceth Stocchero, Micah Parker, and Sierra; sons Joshua and Levi; and granddaughters Mila and Myles Stocchero. "My family has been absolutely amazing throughout my career, and they have played a crucial role in every success I have had," Daniels shared. Through numerous relocations across the country and overseas, his family adapted to new environments and the demands of supporting large missions. "A career like this requires sacrifice not only from the individual, but from the entire family. Through it all, they remained my biggest supporters and strongest source of encouragement. I could not have achieved what I did without their patience, understanding, and unwavering support."

Among a career full of memorable moments, Daniels cited his seven years serving with the Europe District as the most impactful. Professionally, it exposed him to complex international projects and unique leadership challenges that shaped his approach for the rest of his career. Personally, it offered his family a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience diverse cultures and broaden their worldview, creating lifelong memories and friendships.

As he steps away, Daniels offers advice for young professionals considering a career with USACE: stay open to learning, embrace challenges, and take advantage of the diverse missions the organization supports.

"Seek out mentors, learn from experienced professionals, and never stop expanding your knowledge and leadership abilities," he advised. "Most importantly, the work you do at USACE truly matters. The projects and missions directly impact communities, support the warfighter, and strengthen our nation."

When asked what he would miss the most about USACE and the Mobile District, his answer was unequivocal: the people. The privilege of working with highly talented, dedicated professionals who became close friends will stay with him long after retirement, as will the profound sense of purpose that comes from delivering critical infrastructure and responding to disasters.

Lisa Grande, Mobile District Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, said Daniels contributions to the Mobile District and to the Tyndall Rebuild project cannot be overstated.

"Steven Daniels' leadership has been the linchpin of this unprecedented recovery effort," Grande said. "The sheer scale and complexity of the Tyndall rebuild cannot be overstated. Under Mr. Daniels' guidance, the program management team has seamlessly synchronized hundreds of contracts and thousands of personnel to turn a devastated landscape into a model of modern military infrastructure."

In retirement, Daniels plans to take a well-deserved break, enjoy a slower pace of life, and spend quality time with his family before likely pursuing opportunities in the private sector.

Though he is moving on to his next chapter, his contributions to the Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild will stand as a monumental piece of his legacy.

"As I conclude my career supporting the Tyndall Rebuild effort, I appreciate even more how those earlier experiences helped prepare me for leading large, complex, and mission-focused programs," Daniels reflected. "Looking back, each assignment throughout my career helped build upon the next, ultimately leading to the opportunity to support one of the most significant missions in USACE history."