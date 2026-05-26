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    102nd Intelligence Wing to Hold Exercise

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Story by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing     

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing is scheduled to conduct a training exercise here, June 3-7, 2026. During this period, Airmen will prove their ability to operate while responding to threats such as base attacks, force protection incidents, casualty scenarios and degraded infrastructure. The exercise will demonstrate combat readiness while sustaining 24-hour operations.

    As part of the planned exercise, residents of the local community may hear simulated weapons fire, sirens or the installation’s public address system related to the training, but there is no need for concern. Periodic exercises are conducted to train personnel and hone their skills, so they are better prepared to respond in the event of an actual emergency.

    Direct all questions to the 102nd Intelligence Wing Public Affairs Office via email at 102.iw.pa.org@us.af.mil or at 508-968-7200.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:50
    Story ID: 566241
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing to Hold Exercise, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    response
    preparedness
    training
    exercise
    ability to operate

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