Photo By Christopher Parr | Cargo is loaded onto the Bob Hope-class roll-on, roll-off ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306) during exercise TRANSMARINER-26 at the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution, destined for the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Parr | Cargo is loaded onto the Bob Hope-class roll-on, roll-off ship MV Roy P. Benavidez...... read more read more

Pitch and Catch: Surface Warriors Perfect the Art of Rapid Logistics

GULFPORT, Miss.— In the world of military logistics, success often comes down to a single principle: seamless handoff. This week at the Port of Gulfport, the U.S. Army and its Joint Force partners are proving the concept through the “pitch and catch” mechanics of Turbo Distribution, a high-stakes U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) multi-service exercise designed to demonstrate the nation’s ability to stand up a Joint Task Force-Port Opening (JTF-PO) and move massive amounts of military equipment from ship to shore—and onward—without missing a beat.

The Pitch: Setting the Tempo for Success

The operation began at the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, earlier this May, where the 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), and a detachment of Puerto Rico National Guardsmen meticulously oversaw the preparation, staging, and upload of hundreds of tactical vehicles and containers onto the Bob Hope-class roll-on/roll-off ship MV Roy P. Benavidez. (Transmariner-26) Every item was tagged and tracked, setting the stage for a flawless transfer across the Caribbean.

Lt. Colonel Christopher Fields, commander of the 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., ARTRANS, directs the critical surface logistics and port operations required to project American military power from the east coast to locations worldwide.

Headquartered at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, Fields and his hybrid team of active-duty soldiers, Department of the Army (DA) Civilians, contractors, and U.S. Army Reserve logistics specialists, manage the movement of Department of Defense (DoD) cargo across massive geographic and operational frameworks, overseeing port and rail operations in South Carolina, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

They regularly integrate civilian and military command systems, forging strong partnerships with commercial industry stakeholders, local agencies and port authorities, rail operators, trucking companies and contractors. Moving military cargo across multiple states and territories demands extraordinary teamwork and large-scale coordination with hundreds of soldiers, civilians, contractors and commercial partners– each playing a critical role in the logistics chain, and each working around the clock.

Fields stressed the importance of constant communication and collaboration to make sure the job is done safely and efficiently.

“The Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise is vast,” said Fields. “It is vitally important we maintain constant communication and continue to strengthen our relationships with partners throughout the surface movement process.”

This level of coordination spans thousands of miles, multiple time zones and diverse operational environments, reflecting a truly monumental effort where every member’s expertise and dedication are essential to mission success.

In Transit: Keeping Eyes on the Ball

As the cargo-laden vessel sailed toward Mississippi, the payload was more than just freight in transit– it was a live data stream. Automated Identification System (AIS) and In-Transit Visibility (ITV) networks kept both the 841st and the soon-to-be receiving team at the 842nd Transportation Bn, 597th Transportation Bde., updated on the ship’s location, speed, and estimated time of arrival, ensuring that the “catch” team would be ready the moment the vessel arrived.

The Catch: Practiced Precision at Port of Gulfport

The real test happens as the vessel docks at the strategic seaport in Gulfport.

The 842nd forward element will spring to action, taking control of the stern ramps and guiding vehicles off the ship with military precision.

Each piece of equipment will be scanned and logged into the staging yards, ready for onward movement to its destination regionally– whether by way of the nearby international airport or the robust rail and highway connectors used to optimize the rapid deployment and seamless sustainment of our forces.

Like Fields, 842nd Transportation Battalion Commander Lt. Colonel Dezerie Jemmott, headquartered at the Port of Beaumont, Texas, oversees highly motivated and expert team of active duty and Reserve Soldiers, DA civilians, and contractors, who regularly work side-by-side with civilian counterparts in Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gulfport, Miss., to execute high-tempo port operations to deliver essential equipment and vehicles to waiting Troops at the “speed of need.”

During Gulfport operations, Jemmott’s team will work with the 149th Seaport Operating Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), and a U.S. Navy Expeditionary Port Unit, Military Sealift Command, to discharge cargo that will be forwarded to the field and inserted into the larger U.S. Army Reserve Command exercise, Operation Sentinel Justice– proving the 597th’s ability to formulate a Joint Task Force, receive, stage, and onward move cargo to a destination in theater in support of large-scale combat operations and our combatant commanders.

The “catch” is intense in these operations because it represents the critical moment when responsibility for military cargo transfers from one team or mode of transport to another—such as from ship to shore, rail to truck, or port to unit.

The handoff must be executed flawlessly to maintain the flow of essential equipment and vehicles, prevent costly delays, and ensure that troops receive what they need exactly when they need it.

Any mistake or miscommunication during the catch can cause bottlenecks, damage to sensitive equipment, or disrupt the entire deployment timeline.

The stakes are high: a single missed connection can ripple through the logistics chain, affecting readiness and mission success, leaving waiting Troops without the tools they need to win the next battle. The catch is not just a routine task—it’s a high-pressure, time-sensitive operation requiring precision, coordination, and trust among all teams involved.

Backup and Continuity: The Safety Net

While the 841st executed the pitch and the 842nd the catch for this exercise, elements of the 842nd Transportation Battalion, based in Beaumont, Texas, also stood ready as the regional safety net. If a bottleneck or delay occurs, personnel and equipment will surge across state lines to keep the pipeline moving; this mutual support ensures that the Gulf Coast defense corridor remains fluid and resilient.

Command and Control: The 597th Brigade, ARTRANS and TRANSCOM

The 597th Transportation Brigade acts as the command-and-control headquarters, issuing orders and coordinating movements and activities across the operation.

At the strategic level, ARTRANS—the Army’s surface logistics command—ensures the entire “pitch and catch” system is standardized, scalable, and ready for real-world contingencies.

USTRANSCOM develops the joint-service vision for global mobility and logistics, while ARTRANS translates that vision into operational reality by supplying Army personnel, heavy machinery, and advanced tracking assets to move combat equipment across oceans, highways, and rail lines.

This oversight is critical, as it synchronizes every link in the logistics chain—from initial loading at the port of origin to final offload at the destination—ensuring operations are secure, efficient, and responsive to real-time challenges in both peacetime and crisis.

Colonel Edward K. Woo, commander of the 597th Transportation Brigade, underscored the critical importance of command and control in Army surface logistics, explaining the brigade’s role, along with ARTRANS and USTRANSCOM, ensures seamless coordination and operational resilience across the entire logistics pipeline.

“In a contested homeland and a contested logistics environment, synchronization across time and space is essential,” said Woo. “Mission commanding the end-to-end deployment/redeployment lifecycle of surface materiel movement is a strategic imperative that buys down risk for all stakeholders. By rapidly supporting the Warfighter with absolute precision, we ensure our transportation surface pipeline remains a resilient and vital component of our national apparatus.”

Why Pitch and Catch Matters

The “pitch and catch” concept is more than a metaphor—it’s a critical operational reality. In a crisis, the ability to move equipment from origin to destination without delay can mean the difference between mission success and failure.

Turbo Distribution tests this capability under pressure, forcing teams to operate in austere environments, balance speed with safety, and maintain real-time visibility of every asset.

At Gulfport, Joint Force surface logistics teams have shown that when it comes to rapid deployment, it’s all about the handoff.

And with every successful “pitch and catch,” the 597th Transportation Brigade, “Rapid Support,” team proves that America’s military is ready to project power anywhere, anytime– on time.