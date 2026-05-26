Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers re-opens the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers re-opens the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center shoreline in Canal Park with a ceremony on June 4, 2026, from 11-11:30 a.m., CDT outside of the Visitor Center. The re-opening ceremony will celebrate the completion of a $3 million construction project to improve the shoreline. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers re-opens the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center shoreline in Canal Park with a ceremony on June 4, 2026, from 11-11:30 a.m., CDT outside of the Visitor Center.



The re-opening ceremony will celebrate the completion of a $3 million construction project to improve the shoreline.



“The successful completion of the shoreline protection project at the Canal Park Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is a major investment in both the Duluth waterfront and the visitors that use it,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Engineer Monica Anderson. “This project helps protect a valued public space from the impacts of erosion and severe storms while preserving safe access to the Lake Superior waterfront for residents and visitors alike. Through strong partnerships and careful planning, we were able to deliver long-term infrastructure improvements that will benefit the community and support the continued vitality of Canal Park for years to come.”



The re-opening ceremony will feature a poem read by author Bob Shutes and speakers from the Corps of Engineers and City of Duluth.



The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person at: [https://www.facebook.com/share/1NofAW5wrA/](https://www.facebook.com/share/1NofAW5wrA/).



More thanone million people visit the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Centerand park each year to see the museum and learn about theU.S. ArmyCorps of Engineers and therich shippingindustry on the GreatLakes.Evenmore pedestriansenjoy theDuluthShipCanal North PierandAerialLift Bridge,where the largest freightersregularly passthrough.



Beginning May 24, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center will open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Orange fencing will remain in the park for approximately two months to ensure the successful establishment of trees and sod are not disturbed.



For questions, contact Detroit District Public Affairs at [lrepao@usace.army.mil](mailto:lrepao@usace.army.mil).