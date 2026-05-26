104th Completes Another Milestone in F-35 Conversion

Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abena Koranteng, 104th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, looks for a file while assisting with the Base Spares Package (BSP) induction, May 12, 2026, 104th Fighter Wing, Westfield, MA. The BSP typically takes two weeks to complete with assistance from other units and Lockheed Martin representatives. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

Another milestone came at the end of May when the 104th Fighter Wing (FW) Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) completed induction of the Base Spares Package (BSP) to support the arrival of the F-35 Lightning II. The BSP is a high-readiness inventory of the F-35’s most frequently used components.

Most BSP items are F-35–specific parts needed to sustain flight operations. The package also includes support equipment such as fuel filters, wheels, pilot flight gear, and Pratt & Whitney components.

Master Sgt. Paul Alvarado‑Santos, 104th FW Maintenance Support Section Superintendent, is the Barnes-side section lead.

“We have a range of 2,200 items, with a depth of over 5,000,” said Santos. These items can be used when needed at Barnes or any other base that needs F-35 parts.”

Lockheed Martin’s team is embedded with the wing to ensure smooth logistics. Aaron Gaj, the newly assigned F-35 Supply Field Representative, provides on-site support for all material requirements for the wing’s F-35 fleet.

“This stock will sustain our fleet and keep the aircraft mission ready,” said Gaj.

Kenny Reed, a Lockheed Martin Supply Chain Management Representative, affirmed the base supply department’s readiness, noting that his team arrived three to five years early for the initial Site Survey with the Joint Program Office and base personnel.

Reed has supported the 104th FW since the third Site Activation Task Force (SATAF), assisting with warehouse mapping, labeling, and meeting Facilities Requirements Document standards. Over two weeks, he worked with LRS members to load F-35 supply assets into the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) for Supply Chain Management. ALIS is the program’s core logistics information backbone, enabling efficient, in‑service support for the F‑35.

Although BSP induction typically takes two weeks, the team finished ahead of schedule. Gaj credited the professionalism of the 104th LRS, along with Lockheed Martin’s streamlined processes and on-site support. Additional on-site support came from the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin and the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Reed attributed the accelerated timeline to Air National Guard personnel led by Alvarado‑Santos.

“Santos was forward‑thinking and ensured the right personnel were here to support this operation,” said Reed

Reed said what set this induction apart was the unity of effort at the 104th FW.

“There is never a question that goes unanswered,” said Reed. If there is an issue during the induction process, all the Air Guard personnel gather and quickly figure it out, then share lessons learned from other F‑35 bases to make the process here more efficient.”

Gaj will remain with the 104th FW LRS as Lockheed Martin’s designated supply liaison, providing on-site support across the full materials spectrum for the F-35 fleet at Barnes ANGB. His responsibilities include inventory control, logistics coordination, Mission Impaired Capability Awaiting Parts (MICAP) management, order tracking, and resolving supply challenges for the LRS and the wing.

“The bottom line up front is that if people care about the mission, it gets done. The 104th Fighter Wing is by far one of the best sites yet,” said Reed.