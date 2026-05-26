CNIC Launches Galley and Health Pilot Programs to Enhance Sailor Well-Being and Warfighter Readiness

WASHINGTON D.C. (May 27, 2026) – To enhance quality of service, improve warfighter support, and promote the holistic wellness of every Sailor, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is launching pilot programs for two new major initiatives: the Human Performance Optimization (HPO) program and the Shore food service transformation initiative.

These programs reflect CNIC's progress towards improving the daily lives of Sailors and maximizing the Navy's ability to forge a battle-ready force. If these pilots are successful, these services will expand to several more Navy installations.

"Warfighter readiness is inextricably linked to the quality of service and support we provide from the Shore," said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. "By providing our Sailors with high-quality, nutritious food and top tier wellness resources, we are directly investing in their physical and mental resilience. A well-supported, healthy, and focused Sailor is a more lethal warfighter, and these pilot programs are a critical step toward ensuring our force is always ready to meet any challenge."

Human Performance Optimization Program A new Human Performance Optimization (HPO) program pilot began at Naval Base San Diego Feb. 2, 2026. This program moves beyond traditional fitness to provide Sailors with expert-led, evidence-based training across all aspects of physical, nutritional, and mental wellness.

HPO provides evidence-based training and education on sleep, injury prevention, stress management, and nutrition. Sailors have access to a dedicated team of experts, including a performance registered dietitian, a cognitive specialist, and human performance specialists. These specialists offer personalized, one-on-one consultations and group-based classes on topics such as: · Fueling and nutrition · Sleep strategies · Injury prevention and recovery · Stress management and cognitive performance

Sailors can access HPO services by visiting the Harborside Sports & Fitness Complex at Naval Base San Diego.

Food Service Transformation Complementing the HPO initiative, the Navy will transform its shore-based food service beginning in Spring 2026 with pilot programs at Naval Base Kitsap and NCBC Gulfport. The goal is to provide Sailors with more diverse, higher-quality food options and greater flexibility in how they use their meal entitlements.

The pilot at NCBC Gulfport, launching May 29, 2026, will focus on enhancing the galley experience with rotating ethnic food stations and a refreshed, modern interior.

The Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor pilot, launching in June 3, will allow Sailors to use their meal entitlements at galleys and new Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) branded restaurants.

Galleys will continue to educate Sailors on nutrition through the color-coded "Go for Green" program, part of the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS), to guide healthy food choices.

These pilot programs underscore CNIC's commitment to supporting Sailors’ holistic well-being, which directly improves warfighter readiness and the lethality of the Navy.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.