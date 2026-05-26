NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Takes Extreme Ownership in Supporting the Fleet

Photo By Jim Kohler | Sailors and civilians at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk...... read more read more Photo By Jim Kohler | Sailors and civilians at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk (NAVSUP FLC Norfolk) are taking a hands-on approach to improving fleet service and workspace environments through a program known as "extreme ownership." Commanding Officer, Capt. Kelly House says the initiative stems directly from the command’s "OURS" philosophy: ownership, unity, readiness and support. This philosophy was developed as a collaborative effort across the command. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and civilians at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk (NAVSUP FLC Norfolk) are taking a hands-on approach to improving fleet service and workspace environments through a program known as "extreme ownership."

Commanding Officer, Capt. Kelly House says the initiative stems directly from the command’s "OURS" philosophy: ownership, unity, readiness and support. This philosophy was developed as a collaborative effort across the command.

House said the goal was to establish a guiding principle built from the ground up by the workforce, rather than a generic mission statement developed in a boardroom and handed down from leadership.

“The Command Resilience Team led a collaborative, command-wide approach to crowdsource input from all 1,200 employees, ranging from junior Sailors to senior leaders,” House explained. “The overarching goal was to organically embody the Navy's 'Get Real, Get Better' (GRGB) principles by empowering people at the lowest level to take ownership, accountability and responsibility to accelerate improvements across a massive command that spans 12 states.”

Extreme ownership projects have encompassed a wide variety of initiatives. They range from the Contracting Department executing more than 100 contracts during the government shutdown to ensure fleet readiness, to the Pay and Personnel Assist Team (PPAT) rectifying complex pay issues for Sailors and many more.

Fred Hicks, deputy director of the Field Examination Group (FEG), said the PPAT—a branch of the FEG—has seen significant success since its formation in January 2025.

“Since the start of the PPAT, the team has helped personnel correct over $2 million in Navy pay and allowances, putting money back into the pockets of Sailors or returning it to the appropriate Navy appropriation,” Hicks said. “I am very proud of the dedication, professionalism and effort this team puts forth every day.”

The extreme ownership concept also extends to personnel organizing, cleaning and painting their workspaces. Additionally, there has been a marked increase in contracted projects to improve NAVSUP FLC Norfolk facilities, with a 300% increase in facilities funding execution.

Logistics Specialist 1st Class GregorioGringo Cristobal said the extreme ownership concept changed his approach to his duties.

“It made me realize that even small actions directly impact mission readiness and the people around me,” Cristobal said. “Instead of waiting for problems to be fixed by someone else, I became more proactive in finding solutions, following through on tasks and holding myself accountable for the outcome.”

He added the mindset gave him a stronger sense of pride, trust and purpose, knowing his efforts contribute to the success of the command and the Sailors it supports.

House highlights these accomplishments through weekly emails and monthly awards ceremonies.

“By publicly celebrating awardees through video reels highlighting GRGB behaviors and extreme ownership projects, the command reinforces a culture of excellence and proves to the workforce that their proactive efforts are highly valued,” House said.

House concluded that the extreme ownership concept works because it empowers the workforce at the lowest level, turning a support unit into a critical warfighting enabler.

“By cultivating a climate of trust and recognizing the workforce as the Navy's main weapon system, commands can transform raw inputs into lethal outputs,” House said. “Developing a grassroots philosophy like OURS yields unprecedented combat readiness, leading to tangible results like a flawless SECNAV audit, massive reductions in maintenance delays and the accelerated delivery of warships to the fleet.”

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally positioned fleet logistics centers providing solutions for logistics, business and support services. Its more than 1,300 Sailors, civilians and contractors support operations at more than 30 sites across three regions, 12 states and Washington, D.C.