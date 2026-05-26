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    Visiting Aircraft Departing Early

    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Operational...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – There will be multiple visiting aircraft departing from the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont, earlier than usual tomorrow, May 28, 2026, between 5 and 7 a.m.

    Periodically, military aircraft stop at the 158th Fighter Wing before continuing to their final destination, which may result in flight activity outside of normal operating hours.

    For more information, please contact Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:44
    Story ID: 566208
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 69
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visiting Aircraft Departing Early, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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