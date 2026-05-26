Visiting Aircraft Departing Early

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Operational...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Operational Test &amp; Evaluation Squadron 1, flies alongside a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft as part of exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 over southern Arizona, May 12, 2026. During the exercise, the aircraft executed a simulated search and rescue combat operation and enhance mission readiness. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright) see less | View Image Page