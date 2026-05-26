Small Changes Make A Difference - Girl Scout Troop 29 helps Neurodevelopmental Pediatric Patients

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Michael G Botts | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 19, 2026) Girl Scout Troop 29 present Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics Division with a gift of sensory objects to help improve patient outcomes at NMCP, May 21, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at NMCP, the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital since 1830. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, VA (May 21, 2026) Thanks to the compassion and dedication of Girl Scout Troop 29, the halls of Neurodevelopmental Pediatrics at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth are receiving small changes that make a big difference for children and families navigating developmental and sensory challenges.

Recognizing that a medical visit can feel overwhelming for children with sensory sensitivities, the girls of Troop 29 set out to create a calmer, more welcoming experience for every patient who walks through the doors. Their mission focused on reducing fear, easing anxiety, and helping children feel understood before they even arrive for their appointment.

Troop 29 donated sensory objects and calming tools, giving physicians and therapists additional resources to help children feel safe, and engaged during appointments.

“These donations will work to decrease their stress and anxiety with coming to appointments to see the doctor and create a more inviting and open environment,” said Cmdr. Danielle Monteil, a Clinical Geneticist at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. “It also allows for the physicians and therapists to demonstrate strategies for using some of these tools at home to create a more centered and balanced place for somebody who has sensory difficulty.”

The troop also developed a thoughtful and creative coloring book designed for new patients to help them understand their upcoming visit, as well as a short video.

“The girls created a 20-page coloring book that guides kids through what to expect when they come, from getting vitals, to meeting with a doctor, to being evaluated by a therapist,” said Monteil. “They also made a video that walks through coming to see the doctor, so that patients get to see the spaces before their visit.”

Along with the donations, the Troop spearhead the replacing of harsh fluorescent lighting with softer, sensory-friendly lighting throughout the office. The warmer environment helps create a more peaceful atmosphere for children who may become overstimulated by bright lights and unfamiliar clinical settings.

Through empathy, creativity, and service, Girl Scout Troop 29 helped create a place where children can feel calmer, safer, and more confident during moments that are difficult and unfamiliar. Their efforts are a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact on an entire community.