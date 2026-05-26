Kennel master relinquishes responsibility of 67th MP Detachment (MWD)

Photo By Sean Bergosh | Outgoing Kennel Master Sgt. 1st Class Cody Barratt, right, passes the unit colors to...... read more read more Photo By Sean Bergosh | Outgoing Kennel Master Sgt. 1st Class Cody Barratt, right, passes the unit colors to Law Enforcement Activity and 67th Military Police Detachment (Military Working Dog) Commander Capt. Kenneth Barnard during the relinquishment of responsibility ceremony May 14 at the 67th Military Police Detachment (MWD) kennels. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of responsibility and authority within the detachment as Barratt departs for his next assignment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

The 67th Military Police Detachment (Military Working Dog), Special Troops Battalion bade farewell to Kennel Master Sgt. 1st Class Cody Barratt during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony May 14 outside the 67th MP Detachment (MWD) kennels.



During Barratt’s time as kennel master of the 67th MP Detachment, the unit strengthened its operational readiness and competed for prestigious Army awards. In 2025, the 67th MP Detachment won the Brigadier General David H. Stem Award, an annual accolade given by then-U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), now Training and Transformation Command (T2CCOM), presented to the most outstanding military police detachment and associated MWD detachments.



Capt. Kenneth Barnard, Combined Arms Command Law Enforcement Activity/67th MP Detachment (MWD) commander, praised Barratt for cultivating a positive, disciplined unit culture that drove performance across the formation.



“Sergeant 1st Class Barratt developed and oversaw individual training plans for the Military Working Dog teams, leading to a 100 percent Military Working Dog certification rate,” Barnard said. “Additionally, the 67th (MP Detachment) received an excellent rating in its most recent Annual Kennel Inspection Assessment, with zero no-goes and zero areas of concern.”



Barnard also highlighted Barratt’s positive impact on the entire installation and local community during his tenure as president of the Fort Leavenworth Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. “During his tenure, Barratt supported several community and installation events, strengthening local military ties to the community and exemplifying selfless service,” Barnard said.



The ceremony included the passing of the unit colors from Barratt to Barnard, symbolizing the formal transfer of responsibility and authority within the organization.



Barratt’s remarks stressed the importance of teamwork and putting the good of the organization above oneself.



“As the famous football head coach, Bo Schembechler, once said ‘It’s all about the team, the team, the team,’” Barratt said.



He thanked his wife, Kacee, and children, Bella and CJ, for their support throughout his time as kennel master of the 67th MP Detachment and throughout his entire Army career. Barratt is slated to assume his next assignment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Incoming Kennel Master Sgt. 1st Class Shenique Stallings will arrive in August.