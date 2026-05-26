USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 25-29 MAY 2026

CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

The Soldiers in the containerized kitchen continued to prepare food without giving the alarm another thought. After all, why would it go off if there was no smoke or fire? Fast forward 30 minutes, and there is a mass casualty event at the Role 2. Eight Soldiers arrive complaining of headaches, nausea, dizziness and breathing difficulties. Seven of those are immediately evacuated to higher levels of care to combat the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read more at:

https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8239/The-Silent-Killer?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

HEAT ILLNESS PREVENTION

Hot weather operations demand vigilance, discipline and planning. By integrating heat illness prevention into all phases of training and operations and promoting a safety-first mindset off duty, the Army preserves its most vital resource — its Soldiers.

Read more at:

https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8240/Heat-Illness-Prevention?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

OVERLANDING IN THE PNW

Have you ever tried airing down your tires in a sideways rain while standing ankle-deep in moss-covered mud with a raccoon staring at you like you’re an idiot? I have. Welcome to overlanding in the Pacific Northwest, where the margin for error is paper thin.

Read more at:

https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8241/Moss-Mud-and-Mistakes?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

ODSAP 2026

To assist you with making every Soldier aware of the off-duty hazards they will face in the upcoming months, we've updated the Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation. The presentation includes the latest information regarding off-duty mishaps, new graphics and embedded videos, as well as speaker notes.

Check it out at:

https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Home-and-Family/Off-Duty-Safety-Awareness-Presentation-2026

SUBSCRIBE TO RM

Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at:

https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe