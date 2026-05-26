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    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 25-29 MAY 2026

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

    The Soldiers in the containerized kitchen continued to prepare food without giving the alarm another thought. After all, why would it go off if there was no smoke or fire? Fast forward 30 minutes, and there is a mass casualty event at the Role 2. Eight Soldiers arrive complaining of headaches, nausea, dizziness and breathing difficulties. Seven of those are immediately evacuated to higher levels of care to combat the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

    Read more at:

    https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8239/The-Silent-Killer?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    HEAT ILLNESS PREVENTION

    Hot weather operations demand vigilance, discipline and planning. By integrating heat illness prevention into all phases of training and operations and promoting a safety-first mindset off duty, the Army preserves its most vital resource — its Soldiers.

    Read more at:

    https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8240/Heat-Illness-Prevention?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    OVERLANDING IN THE PNW

    Have you ever tried airing down your tires in a sideways rain while standing ankle-deep in moss-covered mud with a raccoon staring at you like you’re an idiot? I have. Welcome to overlanding in the Pacific Northwest, where the margin for error is paper thin.

    Read more at:

    https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8241/Moss-Mud-and-Mistakes?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    ODSAP 2026

    To assist you with making every Soldier aware of the off-duty hazards they will face in the upcoming months, we've updated the Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation. The presentation includes the latest information regarding off-duty mishaps, new graphics and embedded videos, as well as speaker notes.

    Check it out at:

    https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Home-and-Family/Off-Duty-Safety-Awareness-Presentation-2026

    SUBSCRIBE TO RM

    Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at:

    https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:16
    Story ID: 566201
    Location: US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 25-29 MAY 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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