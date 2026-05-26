NSSATC Dam Neck Conducts Advanced Warrior Toughness Training Course

Sailors assigned to various NETC commands completed the Advanced Warrior Toughness Training Course at the Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) Dam Neck, Va., on May 4–8, 2026. The five-day course focused on developing mental toughness, discipline, stress inoculation and team cohesion through classroom instruction, practical application and guided performance training. Participants strengthened skills designed to improve operational effectiveness, sharpen decision-making and sustain performance in high-pressure environments. The Advanced Warrior Toughness Training Course builds upon foundational warrior mindset concepts and emphasizes the mental and physical habits required to perform under adversity. Instructors led sessions on mental conditioning, emotional regulation, goal setting, energy management and effective communication while reinforcing accountability, leadership and mission focus. “Warrior Toughness equips Sailors with tools to perform decisively under pressure while maintaining focus and discipline in demanding environments,” said FCACS(SW) Mike Tripa, course supervisor. “This training strengthens the mindset and habits required to meet the challenges of operational service.” “When values and beliefs are not consistently lived out, trust erodes and the mission can be compromised,” said Chaplain Douglas Holmes, course instructor. “This training challenges Sailors to align their actions with the standards and principles expected of our force.” “This course gives students practical techniques to manage stress, maintain focus and improve performance during demanding situations,” said Capt. Ray Nairn, psychologist and senior instructor. “But it’s not just a course — it’s a culture shift.” NSSATC continues to integrate Warrior Toughness principles into its training pipeline to strengthen warfighting readiness, character development and sustained operational performance. For more information about NSSATC and Warrior Toughness, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSSATC/ https://www.netc.navy.mil/Warrior-Toughness/