AFMC effort aims to modernize theater setting, shifting legacy logistics to integrated capabilities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — To ensure the Air Force can continue to project power and survive in highly contested environments, the Air Force Materiel Command is leading efforts to transform how the service pre-positions logistics across the globe. By shifting from fragmented, dormant equipment stockpiles to dynamic, ready-to-fight capability packages, theater logistics transforms into an active strategic deterrent.

Currently, the Air Force relies on legacy systems to manage its logistics posture. Resources and funding are distributed across several major commands, while disjointed lifecycles—where acquisition, maintenance, and sustainment operate independently—stall capability delivery.

In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, a fragmented approach can create unacceptable delays and hinder the Agile Combat Employment required to deter pacing threats.

“We’re relying on outdated logistics practices. This creates shortfalls in strategically pre-positioned capabilities and limits operational flexibility,” said Maj. Stephanie Teeple, AFMC Set the Theaters Integration Team. “This deficiency can hinder our ability to deter adversaries, project power, disperse at will, and rapidly respond to crises, which increases our vulnerability and reduces overall strategic effectiveness. The intent of this effort is to transition all classes of supply from ‘stuff’ to a capability.”

To support military personnel during the initial stages of a conflict, mission-essential combat supplies, munitions and other equipment are prepositioned in strategic locations. Materiel requirement inputs come from multiple mission partners managing classes of supply for a range of functional areas, which may include medical, civil engineering and more.

“No one really sits together to determine what a single theater needs - storage capacity, specific infrastructure for sustainment…each MAJCOM requests funding for their own requirements, and as a result, not all functional areas get funded at the levels they need,” said Teeple. “Our goal is to be able to integrate across the DAF and advocate for policy and funding with a full site picture of all the requirements, so our warfighters have the material they need ready and in working condition for when they need it.”

AFMC, alongside the team at Headquarters Air Force Directorate of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection (HAF/A4), is driving efforts towards enterprise-level oversight to resolve the issue of disjointed logistics. This encompasses a shift away from managing fragmented equipment toward providing complete, mission-ready "Integrated Capability Packages."

The goal is for these integrated packages to be managed by a single organization from "cradle to grave." This ensures that fully realized capabilities are delivered at or near the point of need, backed by tailored, yet standardized, logistics support across all operational commands.

“Forward operating locations must have the infrastructure and force protection assets to defend themselves while conducting mission generation during Agile Combat Employment. We need set warfighting theaters with credible capabilities that enable agile combat projection,” said Teeple. “As an institutional command, AFMC provides services and sustainment to the entire DAF to support missions; prepositioned material has not gotten the support it needs in the past. We’re working to enable enterprise cradle-to-grave ownership of theater setting to ensure our Airmen have what they need to be successful.”

Driving this enterprise integration effort is the AFMC Set the Theaters Integration Team, which will become part of the AFMC A45 Logistics Plans and Strategy Division by Fiscal Year 2027. This team is tackling the systemic challenges required to make this concept a reality.

A primary focus in this modernization is the overhaul of legacy policies. This includes analyzing MAJCOM-centric funding models to establish dedicated, enterprise-level resourcing. This will require updating Department of the Air Force Instructions (DAFIs) and policies to codify the authorities needed for agile warfighting and enterprise pre-positioning.

This transformation also relies on data superiority and dynamic movement. AFMC is working with Headquarters Air Force and logistics leaders to develop a secure, advanced, data-driven tool that can provide a unified Logistics Common Operating Picture. Real-time data on materiel status will allow for dynamic redistribution across combatant commands, enabling leaders to shift assets globally to meet emerging needs.

“Real-time oversight of materiel and the ability to rapidly redistribute to theaters of need is key to our future success,” said Teeple.

While the team is in the early stages of operationalizing this enterprise change, it has strong support from top Air Force leadership. A General Officer Steering Group meeting is planned for early summer to establish a charter and institutionalize prepositioning strategies, aligning set the theater efforts across the DAF.

By standardizing logistics support and setting the theaters with credible, globally postured capabilities, AFMC is ensuring the Air Force can transition seamlessly from steady-state competition to combat operations at a moment's notice.