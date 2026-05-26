Photo By Kristin Savage | The Doudou — officially known as the “Ritual Ducasse of Mons” — is one of...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Savage | The Doudou — officially known as the “Ritual Ducasse of Mons” — is one of Belgium’s most important folk traditions. One of the main events during this almost two-week festival is the Lumeçon - a symbolic battle between Saint George and a dragon. see less | View Image Page

Centuries of tradition marching through the heart of Mons Your browser does not support the audio element.

MONS, Belgium - Every Trinity weekend, hundreds of thousands pour into the city of Mons to see it transform into a stage where medieval legend, religious ritual and popular celebration collide in the centuries-old tradition known as the Doudou.



TheDoudou— officially known as the “Ritual Ducasse of Mons” — is one of Belgium’s most important folk traditions and has been recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2005. It blends religion, medieval legend, theatre, music and crowd participation into one enormous community celebration.



At the heart of this almost two-week event from May 27 to June 8, 2026, are four major events – the Descent of the Shrine of Saint Waudru, the Grand Procession, the Climb of the Famous Golden Carriage and the battle called Lumeçon.



The Lumeçon is a symbolic battle betweenSaint Georgeand a dragon. The fight is staged in the Grand Place before thousands of spectators. The dragon represents chaos and disorder, while Saint George symbolizes good triumphing over evil. But unlike a simple reenactment, the crowd becomes part of the ritual: people surge toward the dragon trying to grab horsehair from its tail because it is believed to bring luck.



The weekend after the Lumeçon is the “Petit Lumeçon” which helps keep the tradition alive by passing it on to kids of all ages. Children reenact the entire battle using miniature costumes and choreography almost identical to the adult version. Some participating children are as young as four years old, while the principal actors are generally between 11 and 13.



Since the event draws in hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators every year, enhanced security measures will be in place throughout the city center during the event. Visitors are encouraged to follow any and all instructions from police officers, keep personal belongings with them at all times, report any suspicious behavior or unattended items, respective barriers and restricted zones, and be aware of emergency access routes. Those attending the event should remain vigilant and maintain situational awareness at all times.



As the streets come alive, several routes in and around Mons will be temporarily closed or subject to restrictions. Motorists are advised to avoid the city center, follow temporary signage and police direction, allow extra travel time due to heavy congestion and use designated parking areas and public transport options.



Through the thunder of the Lumeçon and the laughter of the Petit Lumeçon, the Doudou continues to prove that heritage survives not in museums, but in the hands of each new generation.