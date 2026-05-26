Sean’s Room reopens at new location

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Almazan | U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Hasson, center, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Paradise Henson, center left, 305th AMW program manager and noncommissioned officer in charge of Sean’s Room, Col. Michael Stefanovic, far left, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and 87th Air Base Wing commander, and local community leaders officially open Sean’s Room at JB MDL, N.J., May 1, 2026. Sean’s Room is a peer-to-peer mental health and advocacy program created to combat suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Almazan) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — The 305th Air Mobility Wing reopened Sean’s Room at a new facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, May 1, 2026. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the new permanent location on the corner of POW-MIA Blvd and East Arnold Ave.

Sean’s Room was created in October 2023, to combat suicide by providing 24/7 confidential peer-to-peer mental health services. Since opening, it has evolved into a plethora of resources for all military, civilian, and dependents, 18 and older, across the installation.

“The mission is to provide advocacy for anybody,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paradise Henson, 305th AMW program manager and noncommissioned officer in charge of Sean’s Room. “It’s a space to say, ‘I’m not okay.’”

According to U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Hasson, 305th AMW commander, since Sean’s Room opened its doors over 2,000 people have crossed the threshold to seek help. Hasson further stated 15 lives have been saved due to resources provided by Sean’s Room.

“Every single soul that was saved is just a powerful testament to the impact connections and support can have,” said Hasson. “Going forward, we ask that Sean’s Room be a symbol for everybody to know that you can make a difference by reaching out. You are not alone; there is always a way forward and there is always hope.”

The facility provides a confidential room for people to come and talk without worry, and provides free access to basic hygiene goods and food supplies from a pantry. Additionally, it provides a conference room that can be used for meetings or training, a quiet room to sit and reflect and spaces to watch TV, play games or just relax and study.

“We are going to have the Sexual Assault Prevention Program and the Integrated Prevention and Response Office come together and host classes,” Henson said. “Our vision is to have trained advocates in every unit.”

Armed with a vision, Sean’s Room aims not just to be a haven, but to be a community for people to feel connected. Whether you are seeking help or looking to be an advocate, Sean’s Room will try to connect you to the appropriate resource.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, book a conference room or to reach the 24/7 hotline, call (609) 864-7210. The team can also be reached via email at 305amw.seans.room@us.af.mil.