MRF-SEA Marines and Sailors reflect on sacrifice during visit to Bataan

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo during a staff ride in honor of Memorial Day at Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor, Bataan, Philippines, May 23, 2026. MRF-SEA serves as I MEF’s forward command element, supporting Task Force - Philippines and integrating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen interoperability and improve combined readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines – Exhausted, starving and surrounded, more than 75,000 American and Filipino soldiers surrendered on the Bataan Peninsula on April 9, 1942, unaware they were about to endure one of the most brutal atrocities of World War II. Forced to march nearly 65 miles under the scorching Philippine sun with little food and water, thousands died during what would become known as the Bataan Death March.

More that 80 years later, Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, traveled to Bataan during Memorial Day weekend to honor the sacrifice, courage and resilience of those who fought there.

MRF-SEA conducted a staff ride May 23, 2026, to the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor and the Bataan World War II Museum. Marines and Sailors from across the command traveled in mixed-rank groups, discussing the defense of the Philippines during World War II, the decisions that shaped the campaign and the guerrilla resistance movement that followed the fall of Bataan.

Conversations during the drive challenged participants to think critically about leadership, logistics and decision-making in the Indo-Pacific. Marines and Sailors debated whether the decision to deviate from War Plan Orange altered the outcome of the campaign and how sustainment challenges across the Philippine archipelago affects the defense of Bataan.

Those discussions set the stage for the visit to Mount Samat, where American and Filipino forces made their final stand against the Imperial Japanese Army.

Near the summit, the group met with Rizaldy Mamuad, a museum curator with the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor, who guided Marines and Sailors through the history of the battle and the Bataan Death March. Dressed in a World War II-era Marine Corps uniform, Mamuad spoke about the “Battling Bastards of Bataan,” a nickname given to the defenders who fought without relief, reinforcements or hope of rescue.

Following the surrender ordered by Army Maj. Gen. Edward King Jr., approximately 75,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war began the march north toward prison camps. Historians estimate thousands died from starvation, disease, exhaustion and abuse before reaching their destination. Survivors faced worsening conditions inside overcrowded prison camps, where many later died from disease, malnutrition and mistreatment.

Not all who fought in the Philippines surrendered. Tens of thousands of American and Filipino troops evaded capture and continued the fight through guerrilla operations across the islands. Resistance fighters conducted intelligence collection, sabotage and raids again Japanese forces, helping set conditions for the eventual liberation of the Philippines in 1945.

__"__We would like to believe that we, as Marines, possess this same level of resolve,” said Maj. Shane Arena, future operations officer for MRF-SEA. “Yet, the extraordinary bravery and determination shown by these guerrilla fighters stands as a truly awe-inspiring testament to human endurance."

The second stop of the trip brought Marines and Sailors to the Bataan World War II Museum in Balanga City. Located behind the historic Balanga Elementary School, the site once served as headquarters for the Japanese garrison in Bataan under Imperial Japanese Army Lt. Gen. Masaharu Homma.

Many original features of the school remain intact, including a bell reportedly rung before prisoner executions during the occupation.

“The bell which once rang during some of the darkest moments of the occupation now signals the beginning and end of a new generation’s education,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Rene Camarillo, senior enlisted leader for MRF-SEA. “It is a reminder that the Alliance between the United States and the Philippines was forged through sacrifice, and our shared history continues to shape the partnership we carry forward today.”

The museum itself is privately owned and operated by surviving family members of veterans from the Battle of Bataan. The hallowed ground of the area is remembered by the staff.

“These mango trees are among the last living witnesses to what happened here,” said Tezzie Pizarro, a curator at the Bataan World War II Museum. “They stood here through the occupation, the executions and the suffering. Long after the war ended, they remain as silent reminders of the sacrifices made on this ground.”

For many Marines and Sailors, the experience reinforced the significance of the U.S.-Philippine alliance and the responsibility of serving in the region today.

“Viewing the horrors of brutality highlighted the importance of our current mission by visualizing the suffering the Filipino and American forces during the Battle of Bataan, endured for the preservation of their independence against an overwhelming enemy,” said Staff Sgt. Javier Acosta, a utility systems technician with MRF-SEA. “It unveiled the importance of the Ironclad Alliance between the United States and the Philippines.”

The staff ride concluded with a renewed appreciation for the shared history between the United States and the Philippines and the sacrifices that continue to shape the alliance today.

MRF-SEA works alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen interoperability, improve combined readiness and reinforce an alliance forged through shared sacrifice during World War II. More than 80 years after American and Filipino forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder in Bataan, Marines and Sailors with MRF-SEA continue to build upon that legacy through persistent partnership, integrated training and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Inscribed at the mausoleum of the Mount Samat National Shrine of Valor are words that continue to echo across generations – honoring the courage, sacrifice and resolve of those who made their final stand in Bataan:

“From all corners of the Philippines they came. Youthful and brave to make their last stand in Bataan against an implacable enemy which had marched through Asia. Let all who read this take pride in the courage of our race.”