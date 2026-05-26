ZMHS senior reflects on year as NHS president, welcomes new members

Photo By Noriko Kudo | New members of the Zama Middle High School National Honor Society recite their oaths during an induction ceremony May 20 in the school auditorium. During the event, Yerianys Padin Caro, ZMHS senior and chapter president, encouraged the group to pursue community service opportunities and emphasized the importance of teamwork in supporting the community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | New members of the Zama Middle High School National Honor Society recite their oaths...... read more read more

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - For Yerianys Padin Caro, a Zama Middle High School senior and National Honor Society, NHS, chapter president, the recent induction ceremony was much more than a checklist of duties; it was the culmination of a personal transformation. Reflecting on her tenure, she admits her understanding of leadership evolved deeply over the past year.

"I think I learned a lot more about leadership because I thought the president was just a title at first," she said. "Then I learned more about the responsibility behind it and learned how working with the team works."

This shift in perspective pushed her out of her comfort zone, moving her from simply holding a position to actively leading the team. She discovered that being at the helm of Zama's NHS was "so special," adding, "There’s nothing like this here at Zama. This club is really different from what other clubs we have here."

The true spirit of NHS came alive during community outreach. For Padin Caro, the highlight was the service projects, where the team bonded together. Whether they were preparing baskets for Soldiers around the base for Christmas or honoring faculty for a special occasion, the goal was simple: to show them how much they are appreciated.

Through these projects, Padin Caro realized she wasn't leading in a vacuum. She credits her fellow members for the chapter’s success, stating firmly, "I couldn’t have done it without them. I really like being a part of NHS. I like the team."

As she stood before the new members at the induction ceremony, Padin Caro offered advice rooted in her own experience of growth and connection. She encouraged the new inductees to "stay involved, learning, and looking for service opportunities," but her most vital tip was about the people standing next to them.

"Bond with your team," she said, "because it really helps throughout the day."

As Padin Caro prepares for college, she leaves Zama knowing that the lessons of the NHS go far beyond graduation. As she puts it: "This takes you really far if you're a part of it."