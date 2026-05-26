Photo By Selina Gentkowski | U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Silva, assigned to Law Enforcement Activity-North, was recognized...... read more read more Photo By Selina Gentkowski | U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Silva, assigned to Law Enforcement Activity-North, was recognized as the 2026 Outstanding Military Police First Responder during the Wahiawa Lions Club Outstanding First Responder Awards ceremony at Mango Street Grill in Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 20, 2026. The annual event honored first responders from across the Wahiawa community for their service, leadership, and dedication to protecting the public. (U.S. Army photo by Selina Gentkowski) see less | View Image Page

Wahiawa Lions Club honors Schofield Barracks MP as outstanding first responder Your browser does not support the audio element.

WAHIAWA, Hawaii — The Wahiawa Lions Club recognized Spc. Bryan M. Silva, a military police officer assigned to Law Enforcement Activity-North, as the 2026 Outstanding Military Police First Responder during the club’s annual Outstanding First Responder Awards ceremony May 20 at Mango Street Grill in Wahiawa.



This year’s ceremony honored first responders from across the Wahiawa community, including representatives from the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Services Department and Honolulu Ocean Safety Department. The club recognized Silva for his professionalism, leadership and dedication to protecting Soldiers, families and civilians across Army installations on Oahu.



After enlisting at age 22, Silva completed military police training with the 787th Military Police Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, before reporting to the 57th Military Police Company at Schofield Barracks in February 2024.During his service with the unit, Silva served as a gunner in a combat support military police company and was later selected to support the Army’s restructuring efforts in the creation of Law Enforcement Activity-North.



Second Lt. Ignacio Romero, Silva’s platoon leader, described him as a dedicated Soldier who consistently puts people first and serves as a dependable member of the team.



“It’s not often first responders receive recognition for simply doing their jobs,” Romero said during the ceremony. “But the work they do matters, and Specialist Silva represents that professionalism every day.”

During remarks to attendees, Silva thanked the Wahiawa Lions Club, community members and fellow first responders for the recognition.



“It really means a lot to be recognized,” Silva said. “I appreciate my team and the people I work with every day. At the end of the day, our goal is to make sure people get home safely.”



The annual Wahiawa Lions Club Outstanding First Responder Awards program recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional service and commitment to the local community while strengthening relationships between military and civilian partners across Central Oahu.