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    USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 18-22 MAY 2026

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Story by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    SPEED CULTURE

    It was the end of the workday and I was wrapping up my last task in the safety office. Suddenly, a Soldier busted through the door to inform me they had just experienced a driver training mishap. I asked the Soldier for the details and, boy, was I surprised. Thankfully, the mishap didn’t involve a tactical or Government Services Administration vehicle. It actually occurred on one of my unit’s Polaris all-terrain vehicles, which was the last thing I would have imagined. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8229/Eliminating-Speed-Culture?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

    HIGH, HOT AND HEAVY

    Being an experienced pilot, he realized what was happening, immediately lowered the collective and pushed the cyclic forward. When it was all said and done, the aircraft had lost between 1,500 to 1,700 feet. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8228/High-Hot-Heavy-and-Complacent?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

    MOTORCYCLE PPE

    It was no sooner than I hit the brakes that I struck the car between the front tire and the bumper. The next thing I knew, I was flying through the air while clenched tight, just waiting to land. I hit headfirst with my stomach toward the ground. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8230/A-Matter-of-Life-or-Death?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

    MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH

    The USACRC recently launched a communications campaign focused on Army motorcycle mishap trends and related loss prevention to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. Use these resources to raise awareness and help reduce motorcycle mishaps in your formations. Check it out at: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Motorcycles

    SUBSCRIBE TO RM

    Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

    Thank you,

    Chris Frazier Managing Editor, Risk Management Communication and Public Affairs U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center Fort Rucker, AL 36362 334.255.2287 DSN 558.2287 https://safety.army.mil/media/risk-management-magazine https://safety.army.mil/ mailto:christopher.n.frazier.civ@army.mil

    Follow us on Instagram at: CombatReadinessCenter Follow us on X at: https://x.com/safetycenter Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook/ArmySafety

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 17:24
    Story ID: 566158
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 18-22 MAY 2026, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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