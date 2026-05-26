First 420T Training Course Marks Milestone in Army Talent Management

Photo By Daniela Vestal | Soldiers participate in the inaugural 420T Talent Acquisition Technician training...... read more read more Photo By Daniela Vestal | Soldiers participate in the inaugural 420T Talent Acquisition Technician training course at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command on Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 11–14. The course marks a milestone in preparing the first Army Reserve cohort of 420Ts to support the Reserve Component Transition mission. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Human Resources Command hosted its first introductory training for Army Reserve 420T talent acquisition technicians assigned to the Reserve Component Transition program May 11–14 at the Maude Complex on Fort Knox.



The course marks a milestone in HRC’s continuing efforts to modernize talent management and strengthen force readiness across all Army components.



The new 420T military occupational specialty reflects the Army’s growing emphasis on data-driven personnel management, modernization and retaining experienced Soldiers across the Total Army.



HRC RCT personnel facilitated the training and designed it specifically for the first Army Reserve cohort of 420Ts aligned to the RCT mission.



The training brought together newly trained 420T warrant officers who will serve as Reserve officer career counselors at installations across the Army helping Soldiers transition from active-duty service into the Army Reserve or National Guard while also analyzing retention trends and workforce data.



“These are the first 420Ts that have ever been part of the RCT,” said Sgt. 1st Class Tianeka Croker, a systems analyst with HRC’s Reserve Component Transitions.



Croker said the training prepared the warrant officers for the unique responsibilities they will face supporting Soldiers leaving active-duty service.



“LTC Harvey, RCT Division Chief knew that we had to get them spun up on how the RCT program operates before going into their positions,” Croker said.



The Army created the 420T specialty to blend talent acquisition expertise, retention analysis and interpersonal counseling skills.



Unlike traditional retention positions that often focus on individual units, 420Ts analyze Army wide trends affecting retention, readiness and future force requirements.



Warrant Officer 1 William Bake, one of the students attending the training, said the specialty appealed to him because of its focus on understanding and improving Army retention through data analytics.



“When 420T was announced, to be able to analyze, interpret and understand retention data, and how to improve that process, was exactly why it was an immediate calling to apply,” Bake said.



Bake said the role allows warrant officers to identify broader trends that may otherwise go unnoticed.



“So, if I’m only focusing on one MOS based on my locality, maybe creating a gap someplace else,” he said. “So, the 420T kind of analyzes that to help project future attrition or future gains or losses based on those types of data trends.”



While analytics and modernization are central to the mission, the role remains focused on people.



The warrant officers will work directly with Soldiers considering separation from active duty service, helping them identify opportunities in Reserve and National Guard components that align with their career goals, locations and long term plans.



“There’s a huge interpersonal relationship that you have with this role,” Bake said. “If I understand your scenario or your situation or your career path, it helps me best align as a career counselor.”