Skies hold back tears until fallen heroes honored at Kentucky veterans cemetery Memorial Day ceremony

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Members of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command honor guard demonstrate the importance of the POW/MIA table during the Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff May 25, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Members of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command honor guard demonstrate the...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Officials from Fort Knox and Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central waited all weekend to see if the rain would force them to cancel the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery in Radcliff.

They resisted making the call, only deciding to go ahead with the ceremony early Monday morning in hopes that the weather would cooperate. It did.

As hundreds gathered at the highest point of the cemetery, clouds also gathered, but the rain didn’t fall throughout the solemn ceremony to America’s fallen heroes – through the emotional tribute to all military prisoners of war and missing in action, the American flag folding, the howitzer 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and the wreath laying. The ground remained dry through speeches, prayers and songs: even afterwards as people walked slowly to familiar graves.

A quiet settled over the sprawling fields of green grass marked with white headstones as Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and senior commander of Fort Knox, spoke to those in attendance about the need to honor military personnel who have died in service to the nation.

“Today, we pause – not only to mourn their loss, but to honor their lives, their service, their sacrifice in the example they leave behind,” said Crockett. “We stand in a place of quiet reflection, surrounded by the physical reminders of the cost of freedom.”

The ceremony began with prayer, led by Chaplain (Maj.) David Chapman, pastoral coordinator at Fort Knox Garrison. Following him was U.S. Representative to Kentucky Andy Barr.

“We honor the empty chairs at kitchen tables across Kentucky, and across America,” said Barr. “We honor the Gold Star Families, who carry the burden of sacrifice every day, and we remember what Ronald Reagon told us, that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.

“It has to be fought for and defended by each generation.”

Tears fell from the faces of some in the crowd as a bugler played taps. Emotional notes rolled over the hillside.

After the ceremony, Crockett reiterated the purpose of Memorial Day.

“[This day] is about honoring our fallen: those that have come before us,” said Crockett after the ceremony. “We all are here on the shoulders of giants – the giants who have come before us to preserve and protect the freedoms that we hold dear in this country.

“The ones that we honor today are the ones that we lost, that paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”

As he spoke, groups of men, women and children quietly carried tokens of love and respect to specific grave markers, and took time to remember—

Within an hour, rain fell from the heavens.