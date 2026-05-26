388th Fighter Wing Airmen recognized with Distinguished Flying Crosses, Bronze Stars for historic combat operations

Photo By Micah Garbarino | Col. Christipher Hubbard, acting 388th Fighter Wing commander presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to Maj. Alexander Cox during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2026. Cox also received a Bronze Star. Both decorations were awarded for actions during a 2025 deployment to the United States Central Command area of responsibility, including participation in Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah –The 388th Fighter Wing held a ceremony May 21 recognizing several Airmen for their bravery, service, and combat achievements during a 2025 deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

During the ceremony, multiple Airmen were presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star Medal.

The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for heroism and achievements during non-routine flight, engaged with an opposing force. The Bronze Star is awarded for heroic or meritorious actions in a combat zone. Receiving one or both is a rare achievement for military members.

"As we pin these medals on their chests, we realize their bravery and sacrifice, but also that it takes an entire team to enable their achievements," said Col. Christopher Hubbard, acting 388th Fighter Wing commander. "If you're in this room today and you don't think you're part of that, you're wrong. The jobs you all do, Active Duty, Civilians, Contractors, contribute to our success as a wing."

A Historic Deployment Last year, the 34th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron, along with weapons and support personnel, deployed rapidly to CENTCOM. Within 24 hours of arriving in theater, they were flying F-35 combat sorties. Operating from several bases in the region, the squadron participated in Operation Rough Rider, aimed at disintegrating the capabilities of the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen. Pilots contributed to strikes destroying air defense systems, command and control facilities, and surface-to-air and ballistic missile capabilities, maintainers ensured that the weapons and tactics could be effectively employed.

During these operations, pilots carried out the Wild Weasel mission while being fired upon for the first time in 20 years and maintainers and support personnel operated under the threat of incoming enemy fire.

Operation Midnight Hammer In June, the squadron was called upon to escort a strike package, including B-2 Spirit bombers, into Iran’s contested airspace to strike underground nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan during Operation Midnight Hammer.

On June 22, 388th Fighter Wing pilots were the first aircraft to penetrate Iranian airspace and the last ones to leave, suppressing enemy air defenses and successfully escorting the bombers to their target areas. The operation required fearless flying and precise timing among the fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft and tanker crews. On the ground, the maintenance and support personnel dispersed aircraft and manpower, operating under alarm yellow and red conditions and enabling combat sorties while preparing for expected ballistic missile retaliation.

Distinguished Flying Cross Recipients:

Lt. Col. Aaron Osborne

Maj. Alexander Cox

Maj. Scott Lafferty

Capt. Christopher Patti

Bronze Star Medal Recipients: