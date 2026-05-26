104th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Major Aircraft Response Exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan | Members of the 104th Fighter Wing actively participate in a Major Aircraft Response Exercise (MARE), May 12-14, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA. The exercise incorporated personnel accountability, antiterrorism procedures, Force Protection Condition (FPCON) actions, active shooter response, and Continuity of Operations (COOP) drills, which provided a comprehensive test of the Wing’s ability to respond to real-world threats and maintain mission continuity under pressure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan | Members of the 104th Fighter Wing actively participate in a Major Aircraft Response...... read more read more

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, Mass. — The 104th Fighter Wing strengthened its crisis response capabilities during amultidayMajor Aircraft Response Exercise (MARE) held May 11–14, 2026, testing Airmen across a spectrum of emergency scenarios designed to enhance installation safety, security, and resilience.

The exercise incorporated personnel accountability, antiterrorism procedures, Force Protection Condition (FPCON) actions, active shooter response, and Continuity of Operations (COOP) drills. Together, these scenarios provided a comprehensive test of the wing’s ability to respond to real-world threats and maintain mission continuity under pressure.

Wing leadership emphasized that theMAREexercise is a critical component of the unit’s commitment to preparedness.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of our personnel, this exercise is designed to test our response procedures and enhance our readiness in the event of a critical incident,” saidSenior Master Sgt. Sandra Krider, the superintendent at the 104th Fighter Wing.“By actively engaging in preparedness activities such as this, we are better equipped to respond effectively to real-world emergencies.”

For many Airmen, the MARE served as both a test and a learning opportunity. Installation Emergency Manager Christian Ryder noted that the exercise’s scope is intentionally broad, allowing evaluators to identify strengths as well as areas for improvement.

“This is a major base-wide exercise that helps train our Airmen and prepare for these types of scenarios, and also acts as a stress-test for us, where we can find potential vulnerabilities and gaps within our procedures and processes that can be improved,” said Christian Ryder, the installation emergency manager at the 104th Fighter Wing.

The MARE also provided an opportunity for specialized units and support functions to refine their own internal processes. Public Affairs personnel, for example, were tasked with documenting the exercise while simultaneously practicing crisis communication procedures.

“From a public affairs perspective, these exercises are a great way to both cover the amazing work that ourAirmendo in preparing for thesescenarios andalso helps us refine our own procedures and processes in communication and response,” said Jay Hewitt, the public affairs manager at the 104th Fighter Wing.

Beyond operational readiness, the exercise also reinforced the importance of spiritual resilience and emotional preparedness. Chaplain Capt. Joshua Carollo, a chaplain at the 104th Fighter Wing, noted that the exercise aligned closely with the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ commitment to readiness.

“The USAF HC motto is ‘HCReady!,’” said Capt. Joshua Carollo. “We strive to be ready forany and allcircumstances, and exercises like the MARE provide an opportunity to showcase our level of preparedness as well as to reveal where we still have opportunity to grow in our readiness. The MARE has strengthened our confidence in current abilities as well as challenged us to grow in areas that we were not previously aware of.”

Throughout the week, evaluators monitored how effectively Airmen responded to simulated threats, communicated across units, and executed established procedures. Scenarios included rapid accountability checks, emergency notifications, and coordinated responses to simulated hostile activity. These events required Airmen to demonstrate not only technical proficiency but also teamwork, adaptability, and clear communication.

The exercise also reinforced ongoing force protection expectations across the installation. Personnel were reminded to report any concerning behavior, potential risk indicators, or unauthorized unmanned aircraft sightings to security officials immediately. Leaders were directed to ensure Random Antiterrorism Measures (RAMs) were fully implemented, with renewed emphasis on perimeter defense, high traffic areas, and locations not typically guarded by armed personnel. These reminders underscored the Air Force’s broader commitment to maintaining vigilance and ensuring the safety of all personnel, families, and mission critical assets.

As the week concluded, leadership expressed confidence in the wing’s performance and reiterated the importance of continuous improvement.

“Exercises like the MAREare essential to ensuring that the 104th Fighter Wing remains ready to respond to emergencies, protect its people, and sustain mission operations under any circumstances,” said Krider.

With each iteration, the MARE exercise strengthened the wing’s readiness posture, reinforced critical skills, and ensured that Airmen remain prepared to meet the challenges of an unpredictable world.