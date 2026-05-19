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    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan | U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, salutes a jet...... read more read more

    TURKEY

    05.18.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye– U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and Turkish Ambassador to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 18, 2026. The joint visit aimed to provide the ambassadors with deeper insights into integrated military capabilities and a clearer understanding of Incirlik's strategic role within the broader NATO architecture.

    During the installation tour, the ambassadors visited key sites across the base and engaged directly with both Turkish and U.S. military leadership.

    The tour emphasized how the 39th Air Base Wing is ready and postured to assist our Turkish host nation to sustain any NATO mission required.

    Throughout the installation, service members demonstrated how the base operates as a unified force. They highlighted how the U.S. safeguards its interests in Europe and globally by maintaining the ability to project decisive combat power whenever and wherever it is needed.

    The collaborative visit by Ambassadors Whitaker and Öztürk underscored the enduring relationship between NATO allies. It serves as a distinct reminder that both nations remain unified in purpose, innovative in their strategic approach, and steadfast in their commitment to military excellence.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 03:19
    Story ID: 566084
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base, by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

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    Incirlik Air Base
    Türkiye
    NATO

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