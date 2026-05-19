U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base Your browser does not support the audio element.

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye– U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and Turkish Ambassador to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 18, 2026. The joint visit aimed to provide the ambassadors with deeper insights into integrated military capabilities and a clearer understanding of Incirlik's strategic role within the broader NATO architecture.



During the installation tour, the ambassadors visited key sites across the base and engaged directly with both Turkish and U.S. military leadership.



The tour emphasized how the 39th Air Base Wing is ready and postured to assist our Turkish host nation to sustain any NATO mission required.



Throughout the installation, service members demonstrated how the base operates as a unified force. They highlighted how the U.S. safeguards its interests in Europe and globally by maintaining the ability to project decisive combat power whenever and wherever it is needed.



The collaborative visit by Ambassadors Whitaker and Öztürk underscored the enduring relationship between NATO allies. It serves as a distinct reminder that both nations remain unified in purpose, innovative in their strategic approach, and steadfast in their commitment to military excellence.