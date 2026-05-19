Final Salute: 16th Sustainment Brigade Honors MWD Perle X429

Photo By 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams | Pfc. Evan Erickson, a Soldier assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, stands ready to play Taps during the military funeral honors for Retired Military Working Dog Perle X429 on May 6, 2026, at the Veterinary Medical Center Europe on Vogelweh, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams) see less | View Image Page

VOGELWEH, Germany — May 6, 2026

The 16th Sustainment Brigade Honor Guard rendered military funeral honors for Retired Military Working Dog Perle X429, a loyal partner whose service and devotion left a lasting impact on every Soldier, handler and caregiver who knew her. Those who gathered to pay their respects included military police teams who worked alongside Perle during her active-duty years, veterinary professionals from the Veterinary Medical Center Europe, and members of the Stuttgart veterinary team who cared for her throughout her medical challenges. Their presence reflected the deep bond Perle formed with those entrusted with her well-being. Maj. Kerri Hider, Veterinary Operations Officer in Charge, 64th Medical Detachment (VS), opened her home and heart to the retired working dog—giving her a couch, a family and the chance to simply live as a dog after years of disciplined service. As the memorial service began, Cpl. Eva-Marie Howells, Veterinary Medical Center Europe, delivered a moving tribute while standing beside the traditional memorial display of the empty crate and tipped water bowl.

“Today is a time for reflection, gratitude and remembrance for a loyal partner whose service and companionship touched all who knew her. The empty crate represents the absence left behind when a working dog passes—the quiet space where there was once energy, purpose and presence. The tipped water bowl symbolizes that the watch has ended, the final duty complete and the need for earthly sustenance no more. Together, these items remind us not only of loss, but of faithful service carried out to the very end.”

Howells continued by honoring Maj. Hider’s compassion:

“For most of her life, Perle knew the structure of kennel routines—places of readiness and duty. Maj. Hider gave her something every military working dog deserves: comfort, warmth, affection and the experience of being loved as part of a family. Because of her kindness, Perle spent her final year surrounded by peace and genuine companionship. That gift cannot be overstated.”

Remarks by Lt. Col. Tricia Culbertson

Director, Veterinary Medical Center Europe Lt. Col. Culbertson reflected on her team’s long relationship with Perle.

“I first operated on Perle a year and a half ago and worked with her while she was still on active duty. Caring for her was a group effort between the Baumholder and Stuttgart teams. She was always a sweetheart, always tolerant of the care we provided. We hoped to give her more time, more comfort and less pain as she transitioned into retirement. Our teams will remember her and cherish the memories we shared with her.”

‘Guardian of the Night’ Poem

Recited by Sgt. Jeremy McCallum During the ceremony, Sgt. Jeremy McCallum, a member of Perle’s former military police unit, recited the traditional Guardian of the Night poem, honoring the enduring bond between handler and working dog.

“Trust me, my friend, for I am your comrade. I will protect you with my last breath… Though our days may be marked by the passing of seasons, know that each day by your side was my reward.”

Remarks by Maj. Kerri Hider

Maj. Hider shared what it meant to adopt Perle.

“I didn’t know what to expect—it was my first time adopting a retired military working dog. My three-year-old daughter loved her, and watching Perle learn how to ‘be a dog’ was incredible. When she first came home, she didn’t know how to bark or even eat on her own. But over time, she learned to play, relax and enjoy life. Seeing her comfortable, barking at what she wanted and playing in the backyard was amazing. I’m grateful we could give her a couch and a family for her last year. I recommend adopting retired MWDs—they are incredible additions to a home.”

She also reflected on the unique connection formed during deployment.

“While I was on TDY in Kosovo, Perle deployed with other members of my unit. Seeing photos of her working overseas and then coming home to rest on the couch created a special bond—one that tied together her service and her retirement.”

Perle’s Distinguished Service

Retired MWD Perle X429 served as a Patrol Explosive Detection Dog–Enhanced (PEDD-E) during assignments at Fort Campbell and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Her career included:

Three combat and contingency deployments , including One deployment to Afghanistan in support of Special Operations Forces Two deployments in support of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR)

, including More than 40 U.S. Secret Service protective missions across the United States, Europe and Africa

Known for her reliability, drive and professionalism, Perle played a vital role in force protection, explosive detection and high-level security operations throughout her career.

Closing

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the American flag by the 16th Sustainment Brigade Honor Guard. Master Sgt. Benita Moise, the brigade S-3 and Honor Guard NCOIC, presented the meticulously folded flag to Maj. Hider as a symbol of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service provided by Perle.